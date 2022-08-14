Colorado Rockies game no. 117 thread: Tommy Henry vs Ryan Feltner

After getting shut out and thumped last night by the Arizona DIamondbacks, the 51-65 Colorado Rockies are looking to end the homestand on a high note with back-to-back series wins. A win this afternoon against the Diamondbacks would seal a series win before the Rockies hit the road on Tuesday.

Pitching for the Diamondbacks is the left-handed rookie Tommy Henry. Henry made his major league debut on August 3rd against the Cleveland Guardians with a five inning start in which he gave up four earned runs. He then followed that up with a seven inning quality start against the Pittsburgh Pirates where he gave up just one earned run on four hits. The 25 year old southpaw was a competitive balance pick in the 2019 draft and features a five pitch arsenal. His four seam fastball sits in the low 90s and he also throws a slider, a curveball, a changeup, and a sinker.

On the bump for the Rockies is their own rookie in right-handed Ryan Feltner. Feltner is looking to rebound from consecutive difficult starts, most recently against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he gave up five earned runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with three walks. Feltner’s key issue this season has been the longball. He has given up a home run in seven of his ten appearances (nine starts) so far this year.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: