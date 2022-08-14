Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4: Late game rally attempts aren’t enough after a sloppy start.

The Colorado Rockies fell behind early and by a lot against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon. they tried to fight back in the second half of the ballgame but it was too little, too late. The Rockies drop the game and the series with a 7-4 loss as their record falls to 51-66.

Frustrating Feltner

Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner struggled against the Diamondbacks on the bump this afternoon. He lasted just 4 1⁄ 3 innings while giving up six runs, five of which were earned. While he certainly wasn’t helped by a pair of Rockies errors, Feltner allowed seven hits and walked two batters. He also gave up a home run—a three run blast off the bat of Christian Walker in the third inning—which has been a consistent issue for the rookie. Feltner has now given up a home run in eight of his 11 appearances this season. Austin Gomber worked a solid 2 2⁄ 3 innings of long relief for Feltner, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out two batters.

It’s German for “The Nelson”

Dinelson Lamet is proving to be a low-key excellent pickup for the Rockies regardless of a small sample size. He’s had three scoreless outings and and five innings of work since getting selected off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. This afternoon he pitched two very strong innings to finish up the ballgame. He struck out one batter. He did run into some trouble in the ninth inning due to a hit batter and a double, but escaped without allowing a run to score. His ERA has plummeted from 9.49 to 6.75 since joining the Rockies.

Dinelson Lamet tosses two scoreless innings pic.twitter.com/iuReAPYzI8 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 14, 2022

Late Offense With Umpire Shenanigans on the Side

The Rockies went 15 1⁄ 3 innings without scoring a run going back to the seventh inning on Friday night. They had their first runner on second since then last night in the ninth inning and they had their first runner on third since then this afternoon. The Rockies were not doing well against rookie starter Tommy Henry, as they had just two hits through five innings. Down by seven runs, the weather started to change in the bottom of the sixth. After a one out walk by Brendan Rodgers and a single by CJ Cron, Elehuris Montero knocked a double to center field that plated the Rockies’ first run of the day. Ryan McMahon would single to drive in another run, and Wynton Bernard would ground into a fielder’s choice for his first major league RBI. The Rockies were still behind, but starting to cut into the deficit. Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson kicked off the eighth inning with a double and a bunt single respectively to put a runner in scoring position with nobody out. Wynton Bernard grounded into a double play, but a run did score.

Elehuris Montero gets Rockies on the board in the 6th pic.twitter.com/KVYNvFoM86 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 14, 2022

With the deficit cut to three runs, Connor Joe led off the ninth with a walk and Brendan Rodgers reached safely due to an error. With runners on first and second, Elehuris Montero took his at-bat and worked the count full on eight pitches against Diamondbacks closer Ian Kennedy. He took ball four well outside and began to take his base... only to be called out on strikes by home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs to end the game.

Coming Up Next

The Rockies are off on Monday before traveling to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three game series on Tuesday. José Quintana will start for the Redbirds while Kyle Freeland will look to bounce back from a difficult start his last time out for the Rockies. First pitch is at 5:45 PM MDT.