Affected by Altitude: Bernie and Monty in the Mile High City

This week, Skyler, Evan, and Mac discuss how Elehuris Montero is finally getting regular playing time for the big league club and it’s paying dividends as he performs well for the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, Wynton Bernard is at long last getting his emotional call up to the show and Rockies prospects are getting promoted up the ranks. On the negative side of things, Alex Colomé has struggled immensely in the month of August and the Rockies fans were vastly outnumbered as the St. Louis Cardinals and an ex-boyfriend came to visit.

This episode was recorded on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.