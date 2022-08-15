It was a busy week for the Colorado Rockies farm system. The Complex and Dominican Summer Leagues finished their second-to-last week of the season while the full-season affiliates continue to roll along. The Albuquerque Isotopes split their home series with Reno (ARI) as did the Fresno Grizzlies on the road against Inland Empire (LAA). The Hartford Yard Goats dropped their road set against Somerset while the Spokane Indians were the lone squad to win their series as they took down Hillsboro (ARI) on the road.

The big news of the week came from the promotions of quite a few prominent Rockies’ prospects. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) headlined the group, going 6-for-21 with a double in his first week with Double-A Hartford. Albuquerque was fortunate to receive not just one but two former first-round picks. First baseman Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) made the biggest splash, hitting a home run in his Isotopes debut while scoring four runs and driving in two in six games.

"Welcome to Triple-A, Michael Toglia!"



The @Rockies' No. 9 prospect brought his power stroke to the @ABQTopes, ripping a 448-foot homer: pic.twitter.com/tIkXloeuCv — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 10, 2022

On the mound, Riley Pint (HM PuRP) also made his long-awaited jump to Triple-A, throwing two scoreless innings over two appearances with two walks and two strikeouts. Finally, 18 year-old Jordy Vargas (No. 21 PuRP) made his first full-season start after a dominating stint in the Complex League. Vargas allowed three runs in four innings, but flashed plenty of potential with his four strikeouts and easy 1-2-3 inning to finish the night. It was a strong debut that impressed those in attendance, including Kyle Glaser of Baseball America:

Even though Vargas’ final line didn’t stand out, his total package had scouts in attendance opining that if he were in this year’s draft class—where he would have fit age-wise—he would have been selected in the first round.

B1 | Jordy Vargas strikes out the 1st batter he faces! Welcome to the Fresno Grizzlies! ⚾️ #RaisetheBear pic.twitter.com/ImeYvpx7pW — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 10, 2022

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (3-3, 50-60 overall)

While Toglia got his first taste of Triple-A, veteran Alan Trejo made it look easy with two homers and two doubles on his way to a loud .455/.435/.818 line for the week. Sean Bouchard also mashed two dingers of his own, finishing with an .875 SLG and 1.325 OPS. Coco Montes continued his strong season with two more home runs and team-high six RBI.

On the hill, Justin Lawrence delivered another tremendous week with five strikeouts over two hitless innings. It was a week deserving of a call-up, which Lawrence received on Friday after Alex Colomé hit the IL. Brandon Gold had a terrific start as well, throwing six scoreless innings with just two hits allowed.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 63-44 overall)

Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) and Mitchell Kilkenny (No. 23 PuRP) had the best starts of the week for the Yard Goats. Davis allowed two runs over six innings, striking out five, while Kilkenny surrendered two runs on just two hits over his five innings. The Hartford bullpen was solid all week, but no reliever was better than Jared Biddy who tossed four scoreless innings with four punch-outs.

It was a tough week for the bats overall, but no player produced better than Daniel Montano. In six games, Montano scored six runs, went deep once and swiped a bag while finishing with a .316/.435/.474 line. Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) had the other Hartford homer and drove-in four runs. The series was less kind to Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP), who went hitless in 20 plate appearances while striking out in half of them.

High-A: Spokane Indians (4-2, 55-50 overall)

Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) showed off all week for the Indians in their series win, finishing 9-for-23 with five stolen bases. Not to be outdone, Bladimir Restituyo put up a .930 OPS with a homer, triple and seven runs scored. Hunter Goodman also got in on the action with a homer, two doubles and five RBI.

On the mound, Ryley Widell made his Spokane debut, striking out eight in five innings. Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) continued his excellent first full season with one earned run allowed and five strikeouts in five innings, bringing his season strikeout total to an even 100. Colorado native Blake Goldsberry delivered another strong week out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts in 4 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Fresno Grizzlies (3-3, 63-45 overall)

While Vargas grabbed headlines with his debut, former University of Indiana product McCade Brown (No. 29 PuRP) produced the finest start of the week in the system with seven strikeouts and just two hits allowed over seven scoreless innings against the 66ers. Brayan Castillo (HM PuRP) wasn’t far behind, however, allowing just one run and three hits in six innings.

Another week, another Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) showcase. Fernandez hit three home runs, scored eight runs and drove-in ten over six games. He now leads the Cal League in RBIs and sits fifth in HR, finishing the week with a 1.187 OPS. Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) also delivered more of the same with one more walk then strikeout while also hitting a homer and stealing a base.

★ ★ ★

Week of 8/8-8/14 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 6/23 0 9 2 0 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 3/12 0 6 1 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A 2/9 0 1 0 1 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 Triple-A 5/22 1 8 2 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 1/17 0 6 1 2 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 2/21 0 6 0 0 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 4/15 1 5 6 1 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 0/4 0 1 0 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 0/18 0 10 2 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 6/22 0 7 1 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 9/26 3 3 2 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 2/11 0 2 3 1 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 5/21 1 5 4 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 5/12 1 2 1 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 2/15 0 3 4 0 Julio Carreras HM High-A 9/23 0 6 3 5 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 6/24 0 3 4 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 9/25 1 4 1 1

Week of 8/8-8/14 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 1/1 4.0 0/0 4 1 Jaden Hill 12 ACL 2/2 4.0 3/3 4 2 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 1/0 0.2 0/0 2 0 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 5 1 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 6.0 2/2 5 1 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 4.2 4/3 5 4 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 1/1 4.0 3/3 4 3 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 4 2 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 7 2 Tony Locey HM Double-A 2/1 4.1 9/9 3 1 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 3/0 3.1 5/4 4 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 6.0 1/1 2 3

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 98/365 11 99 56 50 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 39/139 3 50 8 6 Drew Romo 3 High-A 83/298 5 59 28 15 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 Triple-A 90/385 24 135 53 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 68/263 4 42 35 7 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 86/367 16 126 17 18 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 110/362 14 58 73 22 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 112/355 14 53 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 104/349 8 102 52 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 92/359 11 84 25 4 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 109/396 16 95 37 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 53/174 4 29 22 13 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 117/400 25 121 32 5 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 67/286 15 90 26 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 71/286 4 62 25 29 Julio Carreras HM High-A 110/381 11 105 31 15 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 91/321 8 61 65 16 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 86/316 5 70 9 17

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 4/2 10.2 4/3 9 3 Jaden Hill 12 ACL 7/7 10.1 4/4 11 4 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 High-A 18/18 98.0 49/39 100 38 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 21/21 106.2 75/71 116 44 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 21/21 105.0 57/52 105 56 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 8/6 30.2 11/10 44 7 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 19/19 77.1 49/49 61 25 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 15/15 77.0 45/41 106 19 Tony Locey HM Double-A 19/18 89.1 69/59 81 54 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 43/0 40.2 30/27 47 23 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 18/18 83.1 62/53 71 40

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 8/16-8/22 @ Tacoma (SEA)

Double-A Hartford: 8/16-8/22 vs New Hampshire (TOR)

High-A Spokane: 8/16-8/22 vs Tri-City (LAA)

Low-A Fresno: 8/16-8/22 @ Visalia (ARI)