Colorado Rockies game no. 118 thread: Kyle Freeland vs José Quintana

The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals just recently finished up a three-game series at Coors Field that saw the Rockies triumph two wins to one. We’ll see if they can collect a similar result when the two teams run it back in Missouri as they begin the series anew on Tuesday.

Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA) had a rough go against the Cards this past Wednesday when he allowed five runs in the top of the first inning. Five hits, a walk, and a hit batsman was certainly an inauspicious start to that contest, and Freeland will no doubt look to improve upon this outing. The left-hander had actually been on a decent roll prior to that start, recording a quality start in two of his last three games (and was one out away from the third). He’ll do what he can to get ahead of a team that he owns a career ERA of 4.98 against and collect his first win against St. Louis.

Freeland will be opposed by the winning pitcher of their last encounter, José Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA). This will be the veteran southpaw’s third attempt against the Rockies this season, and his two previous starts yielded very different results. His first time around with Pittsburgh saw him allow six earned runs in five innings, while his most recent attempt with St Louis was a six-inning, two-run effort. What will be the result in his rubber match against the Rox?

Connor Joe has scuffled mightily in July and August, but maybe be can channel some good vibes on his birthday to get some positive results. He’ll be the leadoff man on Tuesday. Elehuris Montero is in at third base (Ryan McMahon gets the day off) as he looks to continue a hot August that sees him hitting .326 this month. Fan-favorite Wynton Bernard is in the lineup playing center field and batting ninth.

The Rockies have a really rough recent track record at Busch - check out the stats below for details.

#Rockies took 2 of 3 games from the #Cardinals last week at Coors Field, but the Rockies have a terrible track record at Busch Stadium, where they have lost 7 straight and are 1-13 over the last 4 seasons (they didn’t play at St. Louis in 2020). 3-game series opens tonight. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) August 16, 2022

Oh and Nolan Arenado will be there too!

First Pitch: 5:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: