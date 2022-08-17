Colorado Rockies game no. 119 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Jordan Montgomery

Being on the losing end of a walk-off win is never fun, but a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded is especially brutal. The Rockies have lost by walk-off six times this season, rallying back to win the next game three out of five times. After suffering that fate on Tuesday night, the Rockies will try to bounce back against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Germán Márquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA) will try to keep the high-powered St. Louis offense in check. Márquez has pitched at least six innings in his last seven starts, recording a 3.50 ERA over the July and August stretch. The Rockies have gone 3-4 in these seven starts. Márquez has posted 34 strikeouts compared to only 12 walks, and he is averaging giving up 2.43 runs per appearance, largely due to six homers over the seven games.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA) will be on the mound for St. Louis. After playing the first five and a half years of his career for the Yankees, Montgomery was traded to the Cardinals on Aug. 2 for outfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery has added depth to a St. Louis rotation that has seen injuries to starters Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz and it’s worked well so far as he is 2-0 in two starts with 11 scoreless innings against the Yankees and Brewers.

Wednesday’s start will mark Montgomery’s first career start against the Rockies. His arsenal includes a sinker, which he throws over 38% of the time, a changeup (23.9%), a curveball (21.6%), a four-seam fastball (10.5%), and a cutter (5.7%).

First Pitch: 5:45 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Check out tonight's lineup!



AT&T SportsNet

5 PM MT

️ Busch Stadium

⚾️ German Marquez (COL) vs Jordan Montgomery (STL)