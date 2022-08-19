Colorado Rockies game no. 121 thread: Alex Wood vs José Ureña

After the brutal news this morning that the Colorado Rockies will be without starter Antonio Senzatela for the rest of the season, they’ll try to channel some good vibes into a victory on Friday evening as the team begins a three-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants.

José Ureña (1-4, 4.80 ERA) is trying to find the form he had in his first three Rockies starts. Through those initial 18 2⁄ 3 innings, the right-hander allowed just three earned runs. Meanwhile, his last five starts (spanning 24 1⁄ 3 innings) have seen him give up 21 earned runs. Not great.

Part of the issue may stem from his walks, which he’s allowed at least two of in all of his starts in a Rockies uniform. He’ll definitely want to limit the free passes against the Giants, a team that he has struggled against in his past outings while a member of the Miami Marlins (4.91 ERA in 18 1⁄ 3 innings, with 27 hits allowed).

The Giants counter with veteran lefty Alex Wood (8-9, 4.18 ERA), who the Rockies haven’t seen since June. That contest saw the 31-year-old hold Colorado to one run through seven innings in eventual 2-1 San Francisco walkoff win.

In general, Wood hates playing against the Rox, as evidenced by his career 5.07 ERA in 97 2⁄ 3 innings. He especially hates pitching at altitude - his career 8.26 ERA at Coors is far and away the highest at any ballpark in which he’s made at least four starts.

The Rockies are likely to be without Charlie Blackmon as he rests what manager Bud Black called hamstring soreness prior to the game. As such, Brendan Rodgers moves up into the second spot of Friday’s lineup, while C.J. Cron will assume the three-spot as he’s done in the past.

Right-handed bats litter the lineup against the lefty Wood, as Brian Serven, Wynton Bernard, and Connor Joe are all set to start after not doing so in last night’s loss.

First Pitch: 6:40pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Midwest (STL); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: