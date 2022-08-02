Colorado Rockies game no. 106 thread: José Ureña vs Reiss Knehr

After getting blown out in game one, the Rockies will run it back with the Padres in game two of their Tuesday doubleheader. This will be the sixth two-gamer that Colorado has played this season, and the story of each has been the same - a loss in game one and a win in the nightcap. Will we see the trend continue this evening?

José Ureña (1-3, 4.67 ERA) will need to turn in a good start this time around after struggling in his last two outings. His most recent, a three-inning, seven-earned run start in an eventual 13-0 Dodgers victory, was easily his roughest of the season thus far. Hopefully the right-hander will have more success against a team that he pitched well against in July. That appearance saw him toss a quality start of six innings and two runs and keep the Rockies in the game until San Diego’s eventual victory. We’ll see if he can find that positive energy this go-round.

Defending his home turf is Reiss Knehr (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who San Diego seem to use exclusively as an anti-Colorado weapon. This will be his fourth appearance of the season, and first start, all against the Rockies. To be fair, that strategy has worked - in his 8 1⁄ 3 innings, he’s allowed three hits, no walks, and no runs while striking out seven batters. That’s pretty effective. His combination of fastball-slider-changeup has kept the Rockies off the board, but perhaps they’ll be able to pick up his pitches through a full start.

Colorado’s bullpen will likely be without Jake Bird, Robert Stephenson, and Ty Blach in the evening contest, as all pitched in game one. Hopefully Ureña can put in a start to make that point moot. Like Blach, Elehuris Montero was recalled prior to the game(s), and is likely to start in the evening. Elias Díaz will also be in the lineup as Brian Serven caught the first. We’ll see what other changes manager Bud Black (who was ejected earlier today after arguing a call with umpires) makes to his lineup.

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports San Diego (SD); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

