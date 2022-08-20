Colorado Rockies game no. 122 thread: Alex Cobb vs Ryan Feltner

After coming alive in their 7-4 win against the San Francisco Giants last night, the Colorado Rockies offense will try to back up the still-improving Ryan Feltner as he takes the mound for the second game of their three-game set.

Feltner (2-4, 6.39 ERA) has had an up-and-down 2022 season. At times showing the promise many in Colorado’s front office believed him to possess (such as his May 30th outing against the Marlins), the 25-year-old right-hander has run into some roadblocks of late.

One of his largest obstacles to overcome continues to be the long ball. Feltner has tossed 11 starts this season and allowed at least one home run in all but three of those. His ability to learn and improve upon these outings will be paramount to the Rockies’ remaining schedule, and indeed his career as a whole.

He’ll also try not to let the Giants jump him early - opponents are batting .417 on the first pitch of at-bats against Feltner this season.

Feltner will stand opposite veteran Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA). The right-hander has faced the Rockies twice this season, with very different results in the two contests. On May 11th in the Bay, he shut out Colorado for five innings before ceding a run in an eventual 7-1 Giants win. He was shelled six days later in Denver, surrendering seven earned runs.

Having allowed 18 hits and ten earned runs through his 12 innings pitched at altitude, Cobb probably isn’t chomping at the bit to play at Coors on Saturday, especially seeing Randal Grichuk batting cleanup. Grichuk has nine hits in his 17 tries, including three doubles and two home runs, and has knocked in eight runs against Cobb. That’s something to keep an eye on tonight.

Rockies fans will also eagerly be awaiting Elehuris Montero’s followup appearance after his incredible performance last night. His two-homer game gave Coors faithful a glimpse of what he can do, and he says he ain’t done yet.

It’s also a great day to celebrate José Iglesias, who hits ten years of MLB service time today. Check out this interview conducted prior to the game for more on his incredible story:

José Iglesias hit 10 years of service time today. “I left everything behind to make a dream come true…it’s special.” pic.twitter.com/kSi9a1vTJE — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) August 20, 2022

First Pitch: 6:10pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

