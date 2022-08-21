Colorado Rockies game no. 123 thread: Jakob Junis vs Kyle Freeland

There are 40 games left in the 2022 regular season as the 53-69 Colorado Rockies look to cement a three game sweep of their bay area division rivals. The San Francisco Giants went down in walk-off fashion last night thanks to another four hit night by Brendan Rodgers and strong pitching from Ryan Feltner, Carlos Estévez, and Lucas Gilbreath. Pitching will be important again today to bust out the brooms.

Kyle Freeland will take the mound as the starter for the Rockies this afternoon. Freeland has had a season full of ups and downs, but is coming off a solid outing against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he pitched six full frames and allowed three earned runs. He did however give up two home runs in that outing. Home runs have been an issue for this rotation, with every starter save for José Ureña and the injured Senzatela having yielded double digit home runs. Freeland has given up 15, with three in his last five starts.

On the bump for the Giants is the right-handed Jakob Junis, the former Kansas City Royal. Junis has faced the Rockies just once in his career, having given up seven hits and one run in 5 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out seven batters. Junis is facing the Rockies for the first time this season. “June Bug” has an ERA of 3.53 over 15 appearances and 12 starts through the 2022 campaign. He runs a four pitch arsenal with a slider, a sinker, a changeup, and a cutter. That slider is both his primary pitch and his put-away pitch. It clocks a whiff percentage of 26.1 and a 24.2% put-away rate.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: