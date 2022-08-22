Affected by Altitude: Black and Blue in Black and Purple

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

We’re in the dog days of summer and the Colorado Rockies are, well... not good. Evan, Skyler, and Mac discuss the slumping and very injured Colorado Rockies. When you’re late in the season and very clearly not competing, what do you do when players are injured and you need to do something to make the team interesting? Meanwhile, the Rockies offense has been hitting a stretch of peak badness in the second half and it’s highlighted by the disappearance of the Cron Zone.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not need season-ending butt surgery. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

This episode was recorded on Friday, August 19th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.