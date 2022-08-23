Rockies 7, Rangers 6: Big blasts from Díaz and Cron give Rockies the comeback victory

Germán Márquez didn’t have his best stuff on Tuesday, but Colorado’s bats and bullpen arms backed him up as the Rockies came back from two three-run deficits to win the ballgame 7-6.

Early offensive onslaught

Germán Márquez was jumped by the visiting Rangers lineup. Before fans had even finished finding their seats, Texas found themselves in the lead after Marcus Semien took the fourth pitch of the game over the left field wall for a leadoff home run. Corey Seager then singled and quickly scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s home run, his 19th of the season. After all three of the game’s first hitters scored, the Rockies found themselves in a quick 3-0 hole.

Luckily, they were able to fight back. In the bottom of the second inning, the returning Elías Díaz stepped to the plate to face Dane Dunning as C.J. Cron and José Iglesias stood on base. They would both score as Díaz quickly picked up where he left off prior to his wrist injury, depositing an 0-2 slider into the stands to tie things at three on his seventh homer of the season.

Tough fifth

Both pitchers settled down after the inauspicious start, keeping the opposing team off the scoreboard for the next few innings. That would change in the fifth - on both ends.

The Rangers struck first as Bubba Thompson singled and stole second before scoring on Semien’s triple, putting the visitors up 4-3. After Seager walked, Semien would then tally another Texas run on Lowe’s RBI ground out before Seager came home on an Adolis García base hit to make it 6-3. Garcia, to his credit, is now on a 20-game hitting streak.

Márquez made it through six innings, but must have been disappointed with his start. His final line read as six innings pitched, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and a walk against seven strikeouts.

Colorado did manage to counterpunch with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to Charlie Blackmon’s second hit of the game. This one was an RBI single to center, scoring Wynton Bernard and putting the Rockies within two runs.

Cron Zone, how we missed ye

C.J. Cron has missed some time recently, being given a break after scuffling since the All-Star break. Fans hoped the time off would help center Cron, and as he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and two on, those same fans doubtless had hopes of a dramatic run-scoring hit that he had been so known for in the first half.

Cron thusly met their expectations, sending Rangers reliever Brock Burke’s first-pitch fastball high and deep to right field, scoring three runs and putting his team ahead 7-6. His 24th home run of the year - and first since 8/9 - was one of the most clutch of the season and set his team up for the late victory.

Bullpen slams the door

Colorado’s bullpen allowed for no late surprises from Texas. Justin Lawrence threw a dominant top of the seventh inning, striking out the side in order to set up Cron’s heroic homer. Dinelson Lamet then protected the lead with a scoreless eighth frame, walking one but allowing naught else and striking out two.

Daniel Bard then entered to hold down the ninth. He allowed a double to put the tying run in scoring position, but got out of the jam and earned his 26th save of the season to give the Rockies the comeback victory.

Up Next

The two teams will finish up their quick series with the second of their two games on Wednesday. Texas will line up behind starter Martín Pérez (9-4, 2.80 ERA) while Colorado will see José Ureña (2-4, 4.71 ERA) get the ball.

First pitch is at 1:10pm MDT. See you then!