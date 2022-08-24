Colorado Rockies game no. 125 thread: Martín Pérez vs. José Ureña

Back on April 11 and 12, the Rockies went down to Texas and won both games against the Rangers. It helped the team improve to 4-1 on the season and helped Rockies fans get excited about the season.

A lot has changed since then and the Rockies are now in last place in the NL West at 54-70 and the Rangers are in third place in the AL West at 56-67. As the interleague series sees its fourth and final game on Wednesday at Coors Field, the Rockies will be trying to go for a four-game sweep against Texas.

The Rockies got a boost on Tuesday night after Elias Díaz and C.J. Cron both hit two-run homers to lead Colorado to a 7-6 win. The Rockies will need that kind of offense again as they take on Ranger All-Star Martín Pérez (9-4, 2.80 ERA). This is Pérez’s 11th and best season in MLB as the 31-year-old lefty has recorded a 1.20 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 148 innings over 24 starts with only 49 walks. His 2.80 ERA is currently the seventh best in the American League. Wednesday’s game will mark Pérez’s first appearance at Coors Field.

Coming off an impressive victory when he only gave up three hits to the Giants en route to a 7-4 win over the Giants on Friday, José Ureña (2-4, 4.71) will be on the mound for the Rockies. In nine starts since the Rockies signed him in early July (good thing they did with the injuries to Chad Kuhl and Antonio Senzatela), Ureña has posted a 4.89 ERA with 27 strikeouts, 23 walks, and he’s given up eight homers. In that stretch, he’s totaled five quality starts, but hasn’t always been supported by the best offense (the Rockies haven’t scored more than two runs in five of his starts, including two shutouts).

After getting two days out of the lineup and the Rockies day off on Monday, Cron went 2-for-4 on Tuesday night with a single and homer. After Tuesday’s win, he told AT&T SportsNet that he didn’t pick up a bat for three days. Some times taking a break really pays off. We’ll see what Cron can do today as he’s back in the cleanup spot.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

