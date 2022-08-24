Rangers 16, Rockies 4: Ouch

If you took advantage of the $2 Hot Rox ticket deals for Colorado’s game on Wednesday, you did not get your money’s worth — unless you are a Rangers fan and got to see your team score more runs than than they have in one game since 2018.

José Ureña was only able to record four outs, but gave up nine runs as the Rockies surrendered 18 hits to the Rangers in an annihilation game at Coors Field. While the Ranger offense went wild, the Rockies offense was lackluster. Even though they posted nine hits, none were a double, triple, or homer.

José Ureña and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad second inning

Let’s first day that the first inning wasn’t great either because Ureña gave up two runs on two walks and two hits, but the second inning was straight-up painful. After Ezequiel Duran started the inning off with an infield single, the Rangers rattled off five more hits in a row. The first three were singles to load the bases with no outs before Corey Seager doubled to left center to drive in two runs, making it 4-0. Nathaniel Lowe followed with another single, which increased the Rangers lead to 5-0 and resulted in Austin Gomber warming up in the bullpen. Adolis García then hit another infield single, which happened to extend his 21-game hitting streak, and made the deficit 6-0. Ureña then walked Jonas Heim for his third walk in two innings (only three outs) to load the basis. Even though Gomber was ready in the bullpen and Ureña seemed to be throwing batting practice, Bud Black kept Ureña in. For minute, it seemed like a good call when Ureña got Leody Tavares to pop out. Mark Mathias then made the Rockies pay with a base-cleaning double to center field to increase the Texas lead to 9-0. That finally ended Ureña’s day with an ugly line: 9 earned runs, 9 hits, 3 walks, 60 pitches (only 32 of which were strikes) with one strikeout in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. Ureña entered the game with a 4.98 ERA and left with a 5.98 ERA after.

Austin shuts down Texas

Gomber entered the game with a 9-0 deficit with a runner on second and only one out. He got a ground out, gave up a walk, and then got Marcus Seimen to pop out to end the ****show that was the second inning. Gomber was then outstanding. He pitched scoreless innings through the sixth, only giving up one hit and striking out two. He needed only 55 pitches to go 4 2⁄ 3 innings and never had drama. It was a great outing for the Gomber when the Rockies really needed it.

Martín Peréz is indeed an All-Star

Peréz showed why he’s an All-Star this season and why he entered the game with a 2.80 ERA and left with a 2.69 ERA. In his first appearance at Coors Field, Peréz had no fear and the Rockies had no answers. Peréz struck out seven Rockies and only gave up four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings. José Iglesias and Brendan Rodgers both got singles in the first inning, but the threat was ended when C.J. Cron hit into a double play. Elehuris Montero singled in the second and Rodgers added another single in the sixth. That was all the Rockies could muster vs. Peréz.

Finally some life in the 7th inning

Peréz had to exit the game for the Rockies to be able to put up a number on the scoreboard. Dennis Santana entered the game in the seventh and Randal Grichuk and Montero welcomed him with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no outs. Ryan McMahon hit a sac fly to end the shutout. Brian Serven singled for the third hit of the inning and he advanced to second and Montero went to third on a wild pitch by Santana. Wynton Bernard stepped up with an RBI single and Connor Joe followed with the same to make it 9-3. Josh Sborz relieved Santana and threw a wild pitch to allow Bernard to score, which was his eighth run scored in nine games with the Rockies. The Rockies could have made the rally bigger, but the clutch hit never showed up.

Stephenson and Chacín ruin bullpen’s good day

After Gomber pitched so well, the Rockies bullpen couldn’t match him. Despite pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts, Robert Stephenson then gave up three hits in the eighth, including a 3-run, 443-foot homer to Lowe. That made it 12-4 and erased any momentum the Rockies had tried to drum up in the seventh. In the ninth, Jhoulys Chacín didn’t make a good impression in his first game back from the IL (toe sesamoiditis) since July 23. He gave up one walk and five hits, including a two-run homer to former Rockie Charlie Culberson. Chacín surrendered four runs and struck out two and now has an ERA of 8.00 on the season.

Good glove work

Even though the Rockies had one error, when Wynton Bernard bobbled a ball in center that allowed Lowe to get to third on a double in the first inning, the Rockies made three great plays in the field that maybe have prevented things from being even worse. In the fourth inning, Iglesias showed he can spin in a circle and still throw the ball in the right direction.

This play by José Iglesias pic.twitter.com/m14yNSSbWE — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 24, 2022

In the seventh, McMahon showed what he can do when his glove doesn’t have a hole in it.

Ryan McMahon makes catch over railing pic.twitter.com/WAsqm1fTSL — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 24, 2022

And Grichuk laid out in the eighth inning to rob Bubba Thompson of multiple bases.

Randal Grichuk lays out for the catch in right pic.twitter.com/9Y4pAYxnHR — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 24, 2022

Up next

The Rockies will now hit the road for 10 games. The first stop is New York where the Rockies will face the Mets in a four-game series. Game one will take place on Thursday night at 5:10 p.m. MDT when Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA) will face off against Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA).