Colorado Rockies game no. 126 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Jacob deGrom

The Colorado Rockies are in the Big Apple and will take on the New York Mets tonight. After Wednesday’s not-so-great performance the guys in purple will look for a way to find success on the road so that the lopsided score against the Rangers will be forgotten. It won’t be an easy start (just look at who they’re facing) but hopefully they can bring some competitiveness to today’s matchup.

The Rockies will rely on Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA). His last outing against San Francisco landed him a no-decision after pitching six complete innings. He struck out five and gave up only one earned run on two hits. Feltner is going to have to find a way to channel the same kind of performance tonight to compete with the Mets’ battery.

Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA) returned from the IL on August 2nd and has been pitching very well and is looking to do the same tonight. His last outing against the Braves on August 18th was his worst since his return. He pitched 6 2⁄ 3 innings giving up five hits and three earned runs. He took the loss in that game. Even with a similar, less than “deGrom-like start” the Rockies will have an uphill battle against deGrom who has struck out 37 total batters in his four games since his return.

First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: