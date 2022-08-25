Mets 3, Rockies 1: Ryan McMahon’s solo home run just wasn’t enough

A solo home run from Ryan McMahon was not enough to add another tally in the win column.

The not-so-great bottom of the third

Ryan Feltner gave up all three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The New York Mets were able to string together enough hits and had productive outs to score a run. But it wasn’t over then. With two outs Pete Alonso was homered to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. That was Pete Alonso’s 31st home run on the season.

The Rockies vs deGrom

The Colorado Rockies lineup had a real challenge against deGrom. They didn’t find their first hit until the top of the fifth inning when José Iglesias singled. Right after that Randal Grichuk doubled. Despite having runners in scoring position and having more than one baserunner, the Rockies were unable to score. Following the two hits Sam Hilliard struck out and Brian Serven lined out. The good news? The Rockies weren’t no-hit.

In the top of the sixth inning Ryan McMahon sent his 13th homer of the season over the wall to give the Rockies their lone run of the game.

No doubt about it, that's deGONE pic.twitter.com/AjPdypuQ5F — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 26, 2022

That’s all, folks

After the sixth inning neither team was able to plate anymore runs. Both the Mets and Rockies had some traffic on the bases but were ultimately unable to send anyone home.

Old friend, Adam Ottavino closed out the game with a save to give the Mets the win.

Up Next

The Rockies will face the Mets again tomorrow night for game two of this four-game set. Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA) who was just activated from the IL will be opposite the Mets’ Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA.) First pitch is at 5:10pm, we’ll see you then.