Colorado Rockies prospect rankings, mid-season 2022: Top 30 summary

After revealing the Purple Row community’s Colorado Rockies top prospect list over the last couple weeks, it’s time to show the whole list at once with some voting stats. I’ll also have some thoughts on the state of the system as a whole Monday to conclude the series.

Without further ado, here is the full mid-season 2022 Top 30 PuRPs list, including some voting stats:.

Mid-Season 2022 Purple Row Prospects List Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA 1 Ezequiel Tovar 830 28 1 (19) 1 SS 2023 2 Zac Veen 819 28 1 (9) 2 OF 2024 3 Drew Romo 779 28 2 3 C 2024 4 Adael Amador 717 28 2 4 SS 2025 5 Elehuris Montero 705 28 4 4 3B/1B Now 6 Benny Montgomery 658 27 3 6 OF 2025 7 Gabriel Hughes 588 27 3 7,9 RHP 2025 8 Joe Rock 572 28 6 8,11 LHP 2024 9 Warming Bernabel 569 27 5 6,7 3B 2024 10 Jaden Hill 547 28 6 8,9,11,12,14 RHP 2024 11 Michael Toglia 460 28 6 6,7,12 1B 2023 12 Jordan Beck 444 26 7 14,15,16 OF 2025 13 Ryan Rolison 410 27 4 8 LHP 2023 14 Chris McMahon 404 28 5 15,16 RHP 2024 15 Jordy Vargas 399 28 5 9 RHP 2026 16 Yanquiel Fernandez 399 26 7 12 OF 2025 17 Sterlin Thompson 396 26 7 13 OF 2025 18 Karl Kauffmann 342 26 5 22 RHP 2023 19 Grant Lavigne 333 26 9 17 1B 2023 20 Helcris Olivarez 313 25 9 25 LHP 2023 21 Sam Weatherly 249 24 8 20 LHP 2024 22 Victor Juarez 248 20 11 21 RHP 2025 23 Dyan Jorge 213 23 13 19,29 SS 2026 24 Ryan Vilade 200 21 10 18,30 OF Now 25 Brent Doyle 186 20 9 22 OF 2023 26 Hunter Goodman 160 22 12 24 C 2024 27 Jackson Cox 123 18 17 21,26,29 RHP 2026 28 Case Williams 95 10 5 None RHP 2025 29 McCade Brown 91 14 15 24 RHP 2024 30 Daniel Montano 90 13 18 21,30 OF 2023

This time around, two-time top PuRP Zac Veen was de-throned by Ezequiel Tovar, who garnered 19 of the 28 first place votes. Veen took the remainder of the first place votes (including mine), and neither player placed lower than third on any ballot. Drew Romo was a clear third place, ranking there on 21 ballots, while fourth place Adael Amador was in fourth on 13 ballots. The since-graduated Elehuris Montero rounded out the top five, also clearly ahead of the rest of the pack. Polling concluded two weeks ago and Montero was the only PuRP whose eligibility status changed in that time.

A total of ten players were listed on every ballot, including the entire top five. There was a pretty good consensus about the top 20 prospects, forming a clear tier of players that the electorate felt were worthy by virtue of the fact that they were named on at least 25 of the 28 ballots.

As a reminder, 30 points were granted for a first place vote, 29 for second, etc. Until a player was named on nine ballots, his vote totals were modified on a sliding scale to avoid an individual ballot having too much say over the community forecast. In this edition of the list, this rule wasn’t applied to any player in the top 30.

For more info on voting numbers for players that didn’t quite make the top 30, please check out the intro post to this edition of the PuRPs list as well as the write-ups of the honorable mention PuRPs. One tie was broken this time around in the top 30: Jordy Vargas was on more ballots than Yanquiel Fernandez.

Some more notes:

56 players received at least one vote for this PuRPs list (down from 58 last time), 48 got mentioned on multiple ballots (down from 49), and 35 were named on at least nine ballots (and therefore were unmodified). All PuRPs were named on at least ten ballots. Here is a link to the polling thread.

In this edition of the PuRPs list, there were seven new names compared to the pre-season 2022 list. The new PuRPs are Gabriel Hughes (7), Jordan Beck (12), Sterlin Thompson (17), Victor Juarez (22), Jackson Cox (27), Case Williams (28), and Daniel Montano (30). The first three and Cox were 2022 draft picks.

Breaking the list down by position, there are 13 pitchers (all of which are nominally starters with a few potentially on their way to a relief role; nine are righties, four are southpaws, and three are in the top ten), four corner infielders, eight outfielders, three middle infielders, and two catchers. Five PuRPs should play in Triple-A and/or the big leagues this season, though none except Montero seem destined for significant roles this year.

Competition for 40-man roster spots next offseason will be fierce as Rule 5 draft eligibility looms for many PuRPs and other players listed in balloting, a battle I’ll be handicapping in Monday’s state of the system post.