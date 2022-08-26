Colorado Rockies game no. 127 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Chris Bassitt

After feeling the wrath of Jacob deGrom last night, the Colorado Rockies are eager to see a different starter on the mound. To that end, they’ll try to drum up some offense against Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets on Friday.

Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA) is on the bump for the Rockies tonight. He’ll be making his first start since August 3rd as he returns from an IL stint due to some hip issues. Kuhl made a rehab start in Albuquerque on the 20th which saw him throw five scoreless innings and strike out six batters.

The 29-year-old righthander was probably happy for the break - things have been rough since throwing a complete game shutout against the Dodgers at Coors to end June. His last outing at the major league level was a brutal outing in San Diego that saw him allow nine earned runs in five innings. We’ll see if the break from MLB action helps Kuhl on Friday.

The Mets counter with their own right-hander, 33-year-old Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA). Bassitt is often overshadowed by teammates deGrom and Max Scherzer, but he’s having a very solid season in his own right.

Enjoying his eighth season in MLB, Bassitt utilizes a multitude of pitches to limit weak contact from opposing lineups. In fact, he’s in the top 4% of the majors in exit velocity, and the top 11% in hard hit percentage per Baseball Savant. The Rockies, facing him for the first time since 2015 when he was with the A’s, will have their work cut out for them tonight.

The Rockies are going with a fairly different lineup from yesterday’s order. The first six batters remain the same, but Elías Díaz, Connor Joe, and Wynton Bernard round out the seven, eight, and nine spots after all had yesterday off. Elehuris Montero is out again - it’s the third time he’s sat in the last four games.

First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: