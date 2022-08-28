Colorado Rockies game no. 129 thread: Germán Márquez vs Max Scherzer

The Colorado Rockies are currently 20 games below .500 and risk sinking even lower if they lose this afternoon against the New York Mets. No one likes getting swept, and a four game sweep is even more frustrating. After getting shut out in Flushing last night, the Rockies offense needs to show up in a big way against an eventual Hall of Fame pitcher.

On the mound for the Rockies is the struggling Germán Márquez. It’s been a rough season for the former All-Star, with his 5.22 ERA sitting just one tick below his career high mark of 5.23 from his rookie season—where he played just six games. His last time out against the Texas Rangers Márquez gave up six earned runs on eight hits over six innings. He gave up two home runs. On the bright side, he did strike out seven batters and walked just one.

On the bump for the Metropolitans from the state of New York is the 37-year old righty and sure-fire Hall of Famer in Max Scherzer. Mad Max is having a strong season for the Mets with an ERA of 2.33 in 18 starts. He’s only given up nine home runs and has a sub-1.000 WHIP. Despite his elder-statesman status, Scherzer still ranks in the top percentiles of most pitching categories per Baseball Savant. The Rockies have a tall order to put up runs against his well-utilized five pitch arsenal of four seam fastball, slider, changeup, cutter, and curveball.

First Pitch: 11:40 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: