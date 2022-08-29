Affected by Altitude: With Regards to BRod and RyMac

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

With a mediocre-to-bad Colorado Rockies team very likely to lose 90+ games this season, Evan, Skyler, and Mac can at least discuss the positives in a breakout season for Brendan Rodgers at second base and Ryan McMahon improving in the home stretch. Meanwhile, we say bye bye to Bob Stephenson, who has been designated for assignment after a rough 2022 campaign. We wrap things up with another round of “Three True Outcomes,” where Skyler presents us with some hypotheticals and we decide if it’s a strikeout (no way), a walk (maybe), or a home run (a sure thing). Play along with us!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not be designating Evan for assignment. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

This episode was recorded on Friday, August 26th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.