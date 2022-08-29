This week marked the end of the Arizona Complex and Dominican Summer League regular seasons.

The ACL Rockies finished with a 34-19 record, earning them a trip to the playoffs.They took home a win against the Cincinnati Reds affiliate to earn a spot in the championship series against San Francisco. After winning game one but dropping game two, the ACL Rockies had a winner-take-all-game on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be as, after tying the game with two runs in the top of the ninth, the Giants Black ultimately took the series with a walk-off victory in the final game of the season.

The Rockies had two DSL affiliates; DSL Colorado and DSL Rockies. The DSL Colorado squad finished their season 34-26 but missed the playoff. The DSL Rockies, however, earned a trip to the tournament with their 41-19 record. After dropping game one against D-Backs Black, the Rockies won games two and three, advancing to the quarterfinals against Boston Blue. They took one step closer to advancing after a win in game one on Sunday. If they are able get one more win, they will face the winner of Pittsburgh Gold and Phillies White in the DSL Championship.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (3-3, 56-66 overall)

The Albuquerque Isotopes split their home series against Round Rock (TEX). Some of the notable performances were Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP), who posted a team-high seven hits, and Coco Montes and Alan Trejo, who had similar 6-for-21 lines with a homer and four runs scored. On the mound, recently MiLB free agent signing Logan Allen made his Isotopes debut, surrendering three runs in three innings. Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) pitched into the seventh inning, but finished with four runs allowed. He did have an improved six strikeouts to just two walks.

But the big story for the ‘Topes has been the torrid start to Michael Toglia’s (No. 7 PuRP) Triple-A career. He added to the narrative with another superb series, mashing four home runs and double, scoring five runs and driving-in seven. In 66 at-bats, Toglia has a .333/.413/.758 line and seven home runs. He has now eclipsed the 30 home run mark for the season and, with each passing series, the knocks he’s making on the big-league door are getting louder.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 68-51 overall)

It was a tough series for the Yard Goats in Portland (BOS) against the Sea Dogs. Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) made two starts, going five innings in each. His fortunes were much more favorable in his first outing, with a solo homer counting as the only run and hit notched against him while striking out five. He upped the strikeouts to nine in his second start, but was touched up for four runs on seven hits. Noah Gotsis delivered the best start for Hartford, allowing one earned run over six innings while striking out nine without walking a hitter.

The Hartford bats had a tough week overall. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) tallied six hits, two for doubles, but finished with a .656 OPS. The best bats of the week were Hunter Stovall and Kyle Datres. Stovall led the team with seven knocks and finished with a .389/.421/.444 line. Datres clubbed the lone home run of the week and finished with an even .500 SLG. Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) also made his Double-A debut, going 3-for-19.

High-A: Spokane Indians (2-4, 60-57 overall)

While Toglia is rightfully getting most of the attention for a recently-promoted slugging first baseman, but the body of work that Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) is putting together in High-A Spokane is equally impressive. His legend continued with three home runs and eight RBI in an absurd .458/.519/.875 series. Colin Simpson posted a .364 average in the week and Robby Martin hit two bombs on his way to a 1.287 OPS.

On the bump, Case Williams (HM PuRP) tied a career-high with seven innings pitched, allowing three runs while recording nine punch-outs. Anderson Amarista also tossed a great start, holding Everett (SEA) to just one hit over six shutout innings.

Fresno Grizzlies (5-1, 74-46 overall)

Jarrod Cande had a shutout performance as the Grizzlies’ knocked around Stockton (OAK) once again. Cande had just one walk while striking out six in his six innings. Victor Juarez also threw well, again, allowing one earned over five innings. As did Jordy Vargas (No. 21 PuRP), who also allowed one run over five innings while striking out four.

At the dish, Yanquiel Fernandez had another RBI feast, driving-in eight while also posting a .409/.400/.591 line. His OPS fell a notch below Zach Kokoska’s, who threw out a 1.188 OPS and hit two homers in just 12 AB. But the king of the hill was Juan Brito (HM PuRP), who tied Fernandez for the lead in hits with nine. He also matched Kokoska’s two homers while also scoring seven runs and finishing with a 1.300 OPS.

★ ★ ★

Week of 8/22-8/28 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 6/23 0 7 2 1 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 5/21 0 9 2 1 Drew Romo 3 High-A 1/16 0 5 3 0 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 Triple-A 6/17 4 5 5 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 7/23 0 4 2 1 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 3/21 0 9 0 0 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 7/25 0 2 3 2 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 3/12 0 3 0 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 4/20 0 6 4 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 3/16 0 7 2 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 9/22 1 3 1 1 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 3/8 0 2 1 0 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 11/24 3 7 3 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 2/14 0 5 2 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 6/27 0 10 2 4 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 3/19 0 7 2 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 9/20 2 4 2 1 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 4/23 1 8 0 0

Week of 8/22-8/28 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 1/1 2.0 6/6 3 1 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 1/1 3.0 1/1 5 1 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sam Weatherly 14 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.0 8/8 4 3 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 2/2 10.0 5/5 14 8 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 6.1 4/4 6 2 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 1/1 5.0 1/1 4 1 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 2.2 7/3 3 3 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 4.2 6/6 4 1 Tony Locey HM Double-A 1/0 2.0 0/0 1 2 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 3.0 4/4 6 0 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.2 2/2 5 4

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 108/412 11 109 55 54 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 51/185 4 64 15 7 Drew Romo 3 High-A 90/339 5 71 35 17 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 Triple-A 107/427 30 147 58 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 77/302 4 51 42 9 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 95/407 17 139 18 20 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 122/409 14 61 80 25 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 115/367 14 56 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 111/387 8 116 62 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 101/393 12 97 29 5 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 124/442 19 103 39 5 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 66/206 4 35 24 13 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 138/452 33 134 35 5 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 71/313 15 97 30 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 90/332 4 74 27 35 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 119/421 11 113 11 17 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 106/360 11 66 71 17 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 99/356 6 79 9 19

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 6/4 17.2 14/13 16 4 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 9/9 16.1 5/5 23 5 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 High-A 19/19 103.0 57/47 104 41 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 24/24 120.2 84/80 137 56 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 23/23 116.1 64/59 117 61 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 10/8 40.2 12/11 56 9 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 21/21 84.2 57/53 69 30 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 17/17 87.2 54/50 116 21 Tony Locey HM Double-A 21/18 93.1 71/61 84 57 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 48/0 47.0 37/34 56 26 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 20/20 90.2 69/60 78 46

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 8/30-9/4 @ Sugar Land (HOU)

Double-A Hartford: 8/30-9/4 vs Reading (PHI)

High-A Spokane: 8/30-9/4 vs Vancouver (TOR)

Low-A Fresno: 8/30-9/4 vs Modesto (SEA)