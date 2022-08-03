Colorado Rockies game no. 107 thread: Chad Kuhl vs. Blake Snell

There was a time when the Rockies were 8-3 against the Padres. That was before the All-Star break and when the Rockies had a winning record in the NL West. Going into Wednesday night’s game vs. the Padres, the fourth in a five-game series, the Rockies still have a winning record vs. San Diego (8-6), but they have fallen to 23-24 in division games and currently have a firm hold on last place.

After losing three straight to the Padres by a combined score of 20-8, now the Rockies will have to try to get back on the winning track after San Diego added one of the best players in baseball to their roster in Juan Soto and a pretty darn good first baseman in Josh Bell.

Both highlight the NL leaderboards in multiple offensive categories, they have combined to hit 35 homers, and they will add a potent punch to an already dangerous lineup.

Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. After throwing a complete game shutout on June 27 against the Dodges, Kuhl had a July to forget. In five games, he posted an 8.71 ERA and gave up seven home runs in 20 2⁄ 3 innings, including surrendering up 10 runs in his last two games where he only lasted 2 1⁄ 3 and 3 2⁄ 3 innings vs. the Brewers and Dodgers respectively. Wednesday’s start will be Kuhl’s 20th of the season, which is the season highest of his six-year career (second only to 31 starts in 2017).

The Rockies will face Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA). This will be Snell’s fourth appearance against the Rockies this season and he’s posted a 0-1 record with a 6.91 ERA in 14 1⁄ 3 innings against Colorado. The good news is that the Rockies won all three of those games. The bad news is that Snell is coming off his best month of the season (July) when he recorded two quality starts and put up a 2.81 ERA in 25 2⁄ 3 innings over five starts.

The Rockies have tweaked their lineup a bit and Elehuris Montero will be getting the start at third base.

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: