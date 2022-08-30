The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season is about 80% over. 33 contests remain, and with the Rockies officially eliminated from NL West contention on Monday, it’s time to simply cherish what is left before winter sweeps those moments away.

(The end of the season features six consecutive games at Dodger Stadium, so perhaps we should cherish every ounce until then.)

Losing baseball is better than no baseball. We can all agree to that with 2020’s shutdown fresh in our minds, and even for a team 19 games below .500, the 2022 Rockies have given us plenty to believe in. Think of this article as an Oscar-type reveal where you, the fans, get to pick the single moment that has been the most memorable (with a voting poll below).

The only criteria for ‘moment’ is an instant occurrence or single-day experience, so no streaks or week-long stretches.

Presented in Chronological Order: The Eight Most Memorable Moments From the 2022 Colorado Rockies (so far):

March 16: Kris Bryant agrees to seven-year, $182 million deal

Official Kris Bryant news conference. Bryant felt the opportunity to raise his family in Denver was a big factor in his signing. Told me he thought he was going to be drafted by COL until the Cubs picked him one ahead of the Rockies. Said he collected lots of Rox gear as a boy! pic.twitter.com/RLraFOPrbY — Jack Corrigan (@jackcorrigan2) March 18, 2022

This moment was experienced through breaking news, but was officially christened on a patio two days later at Salt River Fields. Kris Bryant’s arrival to the Rockies meant a new face of the franchise was here; this could have easily been the biggest moment of 2022 if strictly measured by long-term impact. Bryant has been absent due to injury for much of this season, but we’ve still got six years of future moments ahead.

(Another moment was the ending of the MLB lockout, which set this signing in motion).

April 8: José Iglesias singles in first game since his father’s passing

In his first at-bat since his father died, Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single. He was in tears at first base, and Freddie Freeman was there to console him.



Everything about this moment is awesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TeXgmiQSNi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2022

Offseason pickup José Iglesias made his Rockies debut on Opening Day. His father Candelario had seen each of his son’s 3,331 career at-bats to that point, but passed away weeks before José would step to the plate again.

After reaching safely in career at-bat 3,332, his first with the Rockies, José gave us a heartfelt gem of a moment with the ballpark cameras of AT&T SportsNet capturing his emotion in real time.

April 12: Randal Grichuk climbs the ladder

Randal Grichuk ROBS a three-run homer pic.twitter.com/vTTmeCtnhH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2022

In the fifth game of the 2022 regular season, the Rockies had a better record than 80% of the National League. It was early, yes, but the momentum from the Bryant signing was enough to suggest the Rockies were progressing, perhaps far more than 2021.

Randal Grichuk’s tenure with the Rockies had just begun; the outfielder was acquired in a deal that sent Raimel Tapia to Toronto. Grichuk earned instant regard with his teammates (especially pitcher Jhoulys Chacín) by hauling in a would-be lead-changing homer.

Colorado won this game by three runs — the amount Grichuk kept from going over the fence — and the club finished the night with sole possession of the best record in the NL. Sure, it was an early 4-1 win-loss record, but it was sweet while it lasted.

June 8: Charlie Blackmon’s 200th home run

Charlie Blackmon's 200th career home run is a go-ahead bomb into McCovey Cove! pic.twitter.com/0A0lyKR3j0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 8, 2022

The longest-tenured Rockie put his 200th career home run into McCovey Cove in early June. Charlie Blackmon became the seventh Rockies player to record 200 home runs with the club, and the waterlogged artifact became a highly-contested item amongst some kayakers.

June 28: Chad Kuhl tosses complete-game shutout

Chad Kuhl shut out the Dodgers — at Coors Field. In one of the greatest pitching performances in ballpark history, Kuhl faced 29 total hitters out of a minimum 27.

It was the Rockies’ sixth complete-game shutout in the past seven years, this one coming against arguably the toughest opponent of all six. Kuhl went the distance against the highest payroll in baseball, in the most potent run-scoring environment, in an era where starter workload is more regulated than ever. It could take a long time before we see a performance like this at Coors Field again.

July 30: Daniel Bard signs two-year extension

Officially Official:



BARD IS



The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year contract extension with RHP Daniel Bard, covering the 2023-24 seasons. pic.twitter.com/dS09tDyrY9 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 30, 2022

File this one as another breaking news moment; the Rockies’ activity at the trade deadline was limited to this single deal, so perhaps this is a ‘moment’ of a different kind. A sub-.500 team extending a closer had some fans puzzled, but it also showed the regard for Bard’s effectiveness and continued comeback through a single, defining moment of value.

August 12: Wynton Bernard is called up to the big leagues

Brandon Gold filmed this powerful video of teammate Wynton Bernard telling his mom on FaceTime that he was going to the majors for the first time ... then pitched six scoreless innings last night.



We discuss all the raw emotions on Isotopes On Deck, 6:45 pm MT on @610KNML. pic.twitter.com/d9jSVJorqM — Josh Suchon (@Josh_Suchon) August 12, 2022

This.

This moment.

Wynton Bernard did more than his share of work in the minors, persevering through 10 seasons on his way to the big leagues. It’s tough to pick one single ‘moment’ as the one that sticks out from Bernard’s debut, but a FaceTime call to his mother had the entire baseball world emotional.

This was the feel-good story of 2022, perhaps for the entire league.

August 28: Germán Márquez outduels Max Scherzer

Germán Márquez went toe-to-toe with Max Scherzer and came out ahead in his finest start of 2022.



Márquee went 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB and 5 K for a game score of 78 (tied for 11th-best in his career). — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 28, 2022

It has been a wild journey for Germán Márquez since representing the Rockies as the only team All-Star in 2021. The right-hander’s ERA in 2022 has been his highest since 2016, and his collective performance had shown little resemblance to the All-Star-caliber starter that he was a year ago.

That is, until this past Sunday, when Márquez went toe-to-toe with Max Scherzer — and won.

Holding the NL East-leading Mets to a single hit over seven shutout innings, this was the effort needed to overcome Scherzer’s seven-inning, one-run performance. Márquez kept the Rockies from being swept in a four-game set, and gave himself a huge boost of momentum in the waning days of 2022.

Poll What has been the ‘moment’ of the 2022 Rockies? March 16: Kris Bryant signs seven-year deal

April 8: José Iglesias hits emotional single on Opening Day

April 12: Randal Grichuk robs three-run home run

June 8: Charlie Blackmon hits career home run number 200

June 28: Chad Kuhl throws complete-game shutout against Dodgers

July 30: Daniel Bard signs two-year extension

August 13: Wynton Bernard is called up to the big leagues

August 28: Germán Márquez outduels Max Scherzer vote view results 9% March 16: Kris Bryant signs seven-year deal (6 votes)

3% April 8: José Iglesias hits emotional single on Opening Day (2 votes)

4% April 12: Randal Grichuk robs three-run home run (3 votes)

4% June 8: Charlie Blackmon hits career home run number 200 (3 votes)

13% June 28: Chad Kuhl throws complete-game shutout against Dodgers (8 votes)

1% July 30: Daniel Bard signs two-year extension (1 vote)

52% August 13: Wynton Bernard is called up to the big leagues (32 votes)

9% August 28: Germán Márquez outduels Max Scherzer (6 votes) 61 votes total Vote Now

★ ★ ★

This deal was “never formally announced by the club,” says MLB Trade Rumors, but we’re already one start in with Logan Allen’s Triple-A tenure (3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER). The left-hander is a presumed emergency replacement for a big league club that has already called up emergency starter José Ureña in such a capacity.

Allen holds an 8.56 ERA in Triple-A this year (27 1⁄ 3 IP) and a 5.87 in the big leagues (9 1⁄ 3 IP), so this move may be nothing more than helping a Triple-A squad without starters Ryan Rolison, Peter Lambert and the called-up Ryan Feltner.

DNVR’s Patrick Lyons chronicles the adventurous journey of old friend Adam Ottavino, relief pitcher that has suited up for the Yankees, Red Sox and now the Mets since last pitching for the Rockies in 2018. Lyons highlights the continual revivals that have now kept Ottavino in the league for 12 total seasons (with five different teams).

After rebranding himself in an empty New York City storefront during the 2017-18 offseason, Ottavino posted a 2.43 ERA with the Rockies in 2018, followed by a 1.90 with the Yankees in 2019. His figure of 2.09 with the Mets this year is his best since.

Colorado opens a series in Atlanta today, with eyes fixed to how often the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. will be on the lineup card. The outfielder experienced discomfort in his right knee over the weekend; this is the same knee that underwent ACL surgery in July 2021 (and sidelined him from Colorado’s All-Star Game). “He’s been assured this is normal for some athletes,” says David O’Brien of The Athletic.

★ ★ ★

On the Farm

Monday, August 29: League-wide off day for all minor league affiliates

New series starting today:

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (COL) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU)

Double-A: Reading Fightin’ Phils (PHI) at Hartford Yard Goats (COL)

High-A: Vancouver Canadians (TOR) Spokane Indians (COL)

Low-A: Modesto Nuts (SEA) at Fresno Grizzlies (COL)

★ ★ ★

