Colorado Rockies game no. 131 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Kyle Wright

With Michael Toglia getting the start in right field and Sean Bouchard in left, and another lineup that features Ryan McMahon in the leadoff spot, the Rockies will look to push their winning streak to three games when they take on the Braves on Wednesday night.

Toglia and Bouchard are getting their second consecutive starts, but Toglia will be shifting to the outfield from first base, where he played on Tuesday. Toglia went 0-for-4 on Tuesday, but did reach base on an error in the eighth inning. Bouchard connected on a line-drive single to left for his first MLB hit on Tuesday in his 11th career at-bat.

Ryan Feltner (2-5, 5.87 ERA) will be on the mound for Colorado. Feltner faced a tall order in his last start, taking on the NL East first-place Mets and ace Jacob deGrom. He made it 4 2/3 innings, but surrendered a three-run homer to Pete Alonso that ended up being the difference in the 3-1 loss. Wednesday’s start will be the 15th of Feltner’s in his young career and the sixth of the month of August. It will be a good test to see where his arm is at with this much consecutive action at the big league level.

The Rockies offense will go against Kyle Wright (16-5, 2.99 ERA). Wright is tied with Justin Verlander for most wins this season in MLB, and ranks No. 10 in ERA and No. 11 strikeouts in the NL. The 26-year-old RHP has a wicked curveball that he throws 34% of the time and is complemented by a sinker (21.7%), fastball (21.6%), and changeup (15.8%), with an occasional slider thrown in (6.8%). The curveball averages 84.5 mph while his slider and fastball average 94.4 and 95.2 mph, respectively.

The Rockies are in the midst of a 10-game road trip where they are 2-3 after starting 0-3. They have one more game against Atlanta before they head to Cincinnati for another three-game set.

First Pitch: 5:20 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: