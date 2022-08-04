Colorado Rockies game no. 108 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Joe Musgrove

The San Diego Padres (61-46) are -275 favorites on the money line this afternoon, per BetMGM. That is one of the highest-favored marks of the 2022 MLB season.

After defeats of 1-4, 5-13, 2-3 and 1-9 to begin this series, the Colorado Rockies (46-61) are at risk of a five-game sweep. We are just hours removed from the momentous Padres debut of Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury, and judging by how the series has gone so far, the Rockies can’t leave San Diego fast enough.

The Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland in his 21st start of the year, riding a streak of hit-or-miss performances. His last start was a relatively strong outing at Coors Field against the Dodgers (July 30; 6 IP, 3 R), while his start before was a dominant performance in Milwaukee (July 25; 7 IP, 0 R). Freeland allowed 15 earned runs in his previous 16 innings, however, and his 5.59 ERA in July lifted his season figure to a 4.63.

San Diego will turn to the recently-extended Joe Musgrove this afternoon in his first start since signing a five-year, $100 million contract on Monday. His 2.65 ERA this year is the best mark of his seven-year career, but his 4.24 ERA in the month of July is also his highest figure of any month this year. If Wednesday’s game was any suggestion, the Padres lineup is equipped to provide ample run support for an arm that now has loads of financial security.

The Rockies got the best of Musgrove the last time they met, however; on July 13 in Denver, he allowed five earned runs in five innings.

