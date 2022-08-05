Rockies Claim Dinelson Lamet, Designate Ashton Goudeau

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they have claimed RHP Dinelson Lamet from the Milwaukee Brewers and, in order to make room on the 40-man roster, have designated RHP Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

The Rockies announced today that they have claimed RHP Dinelson Lamet from the Milwaukee Brewers and have designated RHP Ashton Goudeau for assignment. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) August 5, 2022

Dinelson Lamet

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Lamet after he was acquired by the Brewers on Monday in a trade package that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Lamet was then designated for assignment by the Brewers just 48 hours later. Lamet pitched just 12 1⁄ 3 innings with the Padres this season, giving up 14 runs in that span with 16 strikeouts and nine walks, and battling injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Lamet will need to be placed on the big league roster, due to the fact that he can reject an outright assignment to the minor leagues because he has more than three years of major league service time. He is owed $1.6 million for the rest of the season and is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility after this season.

Originally signed by the Padres out of the Dominican Republic in 2014, Lamet made his big league debut in 2017 against the New York Mets where he allowed one run over five innings and struck out eight to earn his first win.

Lamet’s best season came during the shortened 2020 season where in 12 starts he posted a 2.09 ERA and 2,48 FIP across 69 innings and ended up finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. Across five seasons with the Padres, Lamet has a career 4.08 ERA with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate along with a 36.5% walk rate.

Ashton Goudeau