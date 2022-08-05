Colorado Rockies game no. 109 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Madison Bumgarner

The last time the Rockies were at Chase Field, things went very well as they won three out of four games, all by a one-run margin. The result was the Rockies first four-game series win in Arizona in team history.

As Germán Márquez (6-9, 5.29 ERA) takes the hill in game one of a three-game series starting Friday night, this time the Rockies will be looking to climb out of last place in the NL West. They begin the series only one game back of Arizona.

Márquez is coming off his best month of the season when he posted a 3.69 ERA and 2-3 record in 31 2⁄ 3 innings over five games. Márquez has faced Arizona twice this season, winning one and losing one. He made it through at least the sixth inning in both starts, including a seven-inning, two-run performance on July 10 in his last Chase Field appearance.

The Rockies will face four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 6.83 ERA), who might not be as dominant as he once was, but he is having his best season since 2019. He’s only faced the Rockies once this season, back on July 9, and he held Colorado to two runs on six hits in seven innings on his way to a victory.

Elehuris Montero will be getting another start at third base for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: