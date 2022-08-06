Colorado Rockies game no. 110 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Merrill Kelly

The Colorado Rockies buckled late last night against the Arizona Diamondbacks to kick off this final three game road series in a very long stretch of 18 straight games played. The Rockies are back to 15 games under .500 and are alone in the basement of the National League West with winning percentage of .431 and a 47-62 record. They are 4-12 since returning from the All-Star Break. Tonight the Rockies will seek a win to balance the scales and avoid the series loss for at least one more day.

On the mound for the Rockies is Antonio Senzatela. His last time out against the San Diego Padres on August 1st, Senzatela struggled in the first inning by giving up a leadoff home run, two hits, and two walks. However, he completely locked it down for the rest of the game, grinding out a quality start over six innings of three-run baseball. Senzatela’s three walks against the Padres ended a major league best streak of 28 straight games while allowing two or less walks. In his last eight starts Senzatela has only yielded more than three earned runs once.

On the bump for the Diamondbacks is the right-handed Merrill Kelly, who has consistently flummoxed the Rockies. This season Kelly has made two starts against the Rockies while holding them to just three total runs—two earned—over 15 2⁄ 3 innings for a 1.15 ERA. He last faced the Rockies on July 1st, holding them to two runs—one earned—over seven complete innings. The Rockies rarely seem to have a plan for Kelly, who has struck out 11 Colorado batters and walked just three this season. He doesn’t throw hard, but five of the six pitches in his arsenal have a whiff rate of over 20% this season.

Lineups: