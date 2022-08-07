Colorado Rockies Game no. 111 thread: José Ureña vs Zach Davies

In what will be the last of their stretch of 18 games in 17 days before a day off tomorrow, the Rockies (48-62) will play the rubber match against the Diamondbacks (47-59), having split the first two ballgames before today. Arizona came back in the late innings to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the first contest and Colorado returned the favor yesterday, first tying the game in the 8th inning with Elehuris Montero’s first big league homer and then taking a 9th inning lead with an opposite field Ryan McMahon blast.

José Ureña (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 38.2 IP) looks to get back on track

The first three starts for José Ureña as a Rockie were pretty brilliant. He pitched 6+ innings in all three and gave up just three runs in 18.2 innings. Since then, however? Three starts, 12.1 innings, 18 runs (14 earned). Pitching for Colorado, he’s walked 16 batters and struck out 17 in 31 frames, and his ability to keep the ball on the ground and away from the seats is what’s kept him afloat. Expect to see Austin Gomber out of the pen at some point in this one, especially if Ureña struggles to pitch deeper into the game. Gomber has seemingly made a full transition into the multi-inning reliever role, and the last time he pitched was August 2nd, which was also Ureña’s last start at San Diego.

Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 82.0 IP) faces the Rockies for the 11th time in his career

Much like Ureña, Davies is trying to rebound after a rough stretch of starts; he’s given up 11 runs (10 earned) across his last three starts, spanning 13.0 innings. For his career, however, Davies is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 starts against Colorado. He’s one of the softest throwers among right-handed starters in Major League Baseball: his sinker sits 88-90 MPH, and he throws it roughly half of the time. His changeup is his best pitch, and he pairs it heavily with the fastball, the two making up almost 85% of his pitches. He’ll throw occasional cutters and curveballs, but expect the sinker/changeup combo to be most of what the Rockies see. He doesn’t face the order three times very often, so don’t expect him to throw any complete games today.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain - MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM - KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Looking for the series W!



RT to send those good vibes Y’ALL KNOW THE DRILL pic.twitter.com/DCTgCdCqrR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 7, 2022

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!