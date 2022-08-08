Affected by Altitude: A Tired Trade Deadline Tête-à-tête

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Skyler, Evan, and Mac discuss Daniel Bard’s extension before having an extended conversation about the Colorado Rockies and their inaction at the deadline. This team is frustrating, listless, and seems to lack much of a plan or identity for either right now or for the future. By doing nothing at all for the 2022 trade deadline, the Rockies seem determined to kick the can down the road to the frustration and growing apathy of fans. What’s to be done? Why are they doing it? We have a nice long discussion about it all.

This episode was recorded on Friday, August 5th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.