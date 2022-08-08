The Colorado Rockies farm system received their first taste of new blood in the Arizona Complex League. Jordan Beck debuted in the ACL, collecting four hits including his first professional home run on Saturday. Sterlin Thompson also appeared game-action, as did Kody Huff and undrafted free agent Parker Kelly.
On the full-season affiliate side, the Albuquerque Isotopes had a miserable series against El Paso (SD), dropping all five games played. The Hartford Yard Goats also dropped their matchup with Reading (PHI), but did win two-of-six games. The Spokane Indians split their set with Eugene (SF) while Fresno got the better of San Jose (SF) at home, picking up the lone series win of the week.
While Spokane didn’t get the series win, they did get an excellent debut start from Case Williams. After 89 ⅔ innings with the Fresno Grizzlies, Williams received the promotion to Spokane and dominated in his first appearance with nine strikeouts and just one run allowed in five innings.
A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Douglas County High School, Williams started the season hot with a 3.38 ERA in his first 50 ⅔ innings. That performance continued through July, earning Williams a deserved shot at the next level. If the rest of his starts are anything like his first High-A appearance, the 20 year-old Williams could be setting himself up for quicker rise through the Colorado system.
Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (0-5, 47-57 overall)
While the Isotopes pitching staff had a tough week overall, there were a few performances of note. Ashton Godeau delivered his second-straight strong outing, throwing five innings with just two earned runs allowed. In the bullpen, Julian Fernandez (HM PuRP) threw 2 ⅔ scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Justin Lawrence continued his overwhelming Triple-A numbers with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Former Seattle Mariners first-round selection D.J. Peterson seems to have turned a corner in the past few months, posting a .919 OPS since the start of June. That sweet-swinging reached a new high this week as Peterson hit four home runs and drove-in seven on his way to an impressive .368/.400/1.053 line in 19 AB. Coco Montes and Carlos Perez also provided quality weeks, with each producing three doubles, one homer and four RBI in five games.
Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 61-40 overall)
Brent Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) had a Peterson-esque week in Double-A, hitting four home runs and collecting 22 total bases while adding in seven runs scored and driven-in. Doyle’s total bases were slightly higher than Michael Toglia’s (No. 7 PuRP), who sent three of his ten hits over the wall on his way to a 1.277 OPS. Three of Willie MacIver’s (No. 28 PuRP) five hits went for extra bases, including a homer.
On the mound, Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) delivered Hartford’s second complete game of the season, striking out seven without issuing a walk. Unfortunately, it came in just eight innings as the two runs he allowed were insurmountable for the Hartford offense. Mitchell Kilkenny (No. 23 PuRP) made two starts, allowing two runs in each and picking up one win in 10 IP.
High-A: Spokane Indians (3-3, 51-48 overall)
While Williams delivered the strongest start for the Indians, Andrew Quezada also threw well in his outing with two earned runs allowed over six innings. From the bullpen, Blake Goldsberry struck out six in three innings while Adam McKillican delivered 4 ⅓ scoreless frames, notching seven strikeouts.
At the dish, Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) was the hottest hitter in the Spokane lineup. In 25 AB, Goodman gathered 11 hits – five of which for extra-bases – and finished with a 1.200 OPS. Goodman’s lofty OPS was just a tick above Colin Simpson’s, who had nine knocks including a homer and two doubles. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) had a modest week with the bat, but did swipe three bases to bring his season total to an astounding 50.
Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 60-42 overall)
Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) had another impressive week for the Grizzlies, driving-in 12 runs and sending five of his eight hits for extra-bases. Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) scored a team-high six runs and continued his excellent plate discipline with seven walks to just four strikeouts. Juan Brito (HM PuRP) shared that discipline with a BB-to-K of 6-to-4 while also hitting three doubles and a home run.
Francis Rivera was a stalwart out of the bullpen, allowing just one unearned run in 3 ⅓ outings. Jarrod Cande had just two runs permitted – one unearned – in his start, registering six strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings. But the best start came from Victor Juarez, who dominated over six shutout innings with just two hits and a walk permitted while striking out seven.
★ ★ ★
Week of 8/1-8/7 (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|High-A
|3/18
|0
|9
|3
|3
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|2/10
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Michael Toglia
|7
|Double-A
|10/24
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|6/19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Brent Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|9/26
|4
|6
|1
|1
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|5/16
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|1/11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|5/21
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|2/12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|8/25
|1
|6
|2
|0
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|3/22
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|11/25
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|5/15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|2/7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|High-A
|6/23
|0
|7
|2
|1
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|8/21
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|6/23
|0
|6
|3
|1
Week of 8/1-8/7 (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|ACL
|1/1
|3.0
|1/1
|0
|0
|Jaden Hill
|12
|ACL
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|High-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|1/1
|5.0
|3/3
|5
|3
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|1/1
|8.0
|2/2
|7
|0
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|1/1
|4.2
|7/7
|2
|3
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|DSL
|1/1
|4.0
|0/0
|5
|0
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|2/2
|10
|4/4
|8
|3
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|1/1
|5.0
|5/5
|6
|0
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|1/1
|2.2
|11/11
|3
|2
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|3/0
|2.2
|0/0
|3
|1
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|1/1
|5.0
|2/2
|4
|3
Season to Date (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|High-A
|92/342
|11
|90
|50
|50
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|36/127
|3
|44
|7
|6
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A (IL)
|81/289
|5
|58
|28
|14
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|MLB
|79/255
|15
|63
|27
|4
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|84/264
|13
|64
|25
|17
|Michael Toglia
|7
|Double-A
|85/363
|23
|127
|51
|7
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A
|67/246
|4
|36
|34
|5
|Brent Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|84/346
|16
|120
|17
|18
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|12/37
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|106/347
|13
|53
|67
|21
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|112/351
|14
|53
|31
|23
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|104/331
|8
|92
|50
|2
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|86/337
|11
|77
|24
|4
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|100/370
|13
|92
|35
|4
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|51/163
|4
|27
|19
|13
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|112/379
|24
|116
|28
|5
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|62/274
|14
|88
|25
|10
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|77/291
|4
|58
|28
|29
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|High-A
|101/358
|11
|99
|28
|10
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|27/99
|1
|25
|12
|7
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|85/297
|8
|58
|61
|16
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|77/291
|4
|66
|8
|16
Season to Date (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|ACL
|3/1
|6.2
|4/3
|5
|2
|Jaden Hill
|12
|ACL
|5/5
|6.1
|1/1
|7
|2
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|High-A (IL)
|2/2
|6.1
|4/4
|11
|2
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|MLB
|11/11
|51.2
|25/22
|60
|18
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|17/17
|93.0
|47/38
|95
|37
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|20/20
|100.2
|73/69
|111
|43
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|20/20
|100.1
|53/49
|100
|52
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|ACL
|7/5
|26.2
|8/7
|40
|4
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|18/18
|72.1
|47/47
|57
|23
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|14/14
|71.0
|45/41
|99
|17
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|17/17
|85.0
|60/50
|78
|53
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|40/0
|37.1
|25/23
|43
|22
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|17/17
|77.1
|61/52
|69
|37
★ ★ ★
Upcoming Schedule
Triple-A Albuquerque: 8/9-8/14 vs Reno (ARI)
Double-A Hartford: 8/9-8/14 @ Somerset (NYY)
High-A Spokane: 8/9-8/14 @ Hillsboro (ARI)
Low-A Fresno: 8/9-8/14 @ Inland Empire (LAA)
Loading comments...