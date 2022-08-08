The Colorado Rockies farm system received their first taste of new blood in the Arizona Complex League. Jordan Beck debuted in the ACL, collecting four hits including his first professional home run on Saturday. Sterlin Thompson also appeared game-action, as did Kody Huff and undrafted free agent Parker Kelly.

On the full-season affiliate side, the Albuquerque Isotopes had a miserable series against El Paso (SD), dropping all five games played. The Hartford Yard Goats also dropped their matchup with Reading (PHI), but did win two-of-six games. The Spokane Indians split their set with Eugene (SF) while Fresno got the better of San Jose (SF) at home, picking up the lone series win of the week.

While Spokane didn’t get the series win, they did get an excellent debut start from Case Williams. After 89 ⅔ innings with the Fresno Grizzlies, Williams received the promotion to Spokane and dominated in his first appearance with nine strikeouts and just one run allowed in five innings.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Douglas County High School, Williams started the season hot with a 3.38 ERA in his first 50 ⅔ innings. That performance continued through July, earning Williams a deserved shot at the next level. If the rest of his starts are anything like his first High-A appearance, the 20 year-old Williams could be setting himself up for quicker rise through the Colorado system.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (0-5, 47-57 overall)

While the Isotopes pitching staff had a tough week overall, there were a few performances of note. Ashton Godeau delivered his second-straight strong outing, throwing five innings with just two earned runs allowed. In the bullpen, Julian Fernandez (HM PuRP) threw 2 ⅔ scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Justin Lawrence continued his overwhelming Triple-A numbers with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

Former Seattle Mariners first-round selection D.J. Peterson seems to have turned a corner in the past few months, posting a .919 OPS since the start of June. That sweet-swinging reached a new high this week as Peterson hit four home runs and drove-in seven on his way to an impressive .368/.400/1.053 line in 19 AB. Coco Montes and Carlos Perez also provided quality weeks, with each producing three doubles, one homer and four RBI in five games.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 61-40 overall)

Brent Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) had a Peterson-esque week in Double-A, hitting four home runs and collecting 22 total bases while adding in seven runs scored and driven-in. Doyle’s total bases were slightly higher than Michael Toglia’s (No. 7 PuRP), who sent three of his ten hits over the wall on his way to a 1.277 OPS. Three of Willie MacIver’s (No. 28 PuRP) five hits went for extra bases, including a homer.

On the mound, Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) delivered Hartford’s second complete game of the season, striking out seven without issuing a walk. Unfortunately, it came in just eight innings as the two runs he allowed were insurmountable for the Hartford offense. Mitchell Kilkenny (No. 23 PuRP) made two starts, allowing two runs in each and picking up one win in 10 IP.

High-A: Spokane Indians (3-3, 51-48 overall)

While Williams delivered the strongest start for the Indians, Andrew Quezada also threw well in his outing with two earned runs allowed over six innings. From the bullpen, Blake Goldsberry struck out six in three innings while Adam McKillican delivered 4 ⅓ scoreless frames, notching seven strikeouts.

At the dish, Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) was the hottest hitter in the Spokane lineup. In 25 AB, Goodman gathered 11 hits – five of which for extra-bases – and finished with a 1.200 OPS. Goodman’s lofty OPS was just a tick above Colin Simpson’s, who had nine knocks including a homer and two doubles. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) had a modest week with the bat, but did swipe three bases to bring his season total to an astounding 50.

Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 60-42 overall)

Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) had another impressive week for the Grizzlies, driving-in 12 runs and sending five of his eight hits for extra-bases. Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) scored a team-high six runs and continued his excellent plate discipline with seven walks to just four strikeouts. Juan Brito (HM PuRP) shared that discipline with a BB-to-K of 6-to-4 while also hitting three doubles and a home run.

Francis Rivera was a stalwart out of the bullpen, allowing just one unearned run in 3 ⅓ outings. Jarrod Cande had just two runs permitted – one unearned – in his start, registering six strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings. But the best start came from Victor Juarez, who dominated over six shutout innings with just two hits and a walk permitted while striking out seven.

★ ★ ★

Week of 8/1-8/7 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 3/18 0 9 3 3 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 2/10 0 6 0 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 10/24 3 2 2 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 6/19 0 2 2 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 9/26 4 6 1 1 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 5/16 1 4 7 0 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 1/11 1 1 0 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 5/21 0 4 3 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 2/12 0 3 0 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 8/25 1 6 2 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 3/22 0 5 2 1 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 11/25 1 6 0 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 5/15 1 2 0 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 2/7 0 1 0 0 Julio Carreras HM High-A 6/23 0 7 2 1 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 8/21 1 4 6 1 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 6/23 0 6 3 1

Week of 8/1-8/7 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 1/1 3.0 1/1 0 0 Jaden Hill 12 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.0 3/3 5 3 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 8.0 2/2 7 0 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 4.2 7/7 2 3 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL 1/1 4.0 0/0 5 0 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 2/2 10 4/4 8 3 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 5.0 5/5 6 0 Tony Locey HM Double-A 1/1 2.2 11/11 3 2 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 3/0 2.2 0/0 3 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 4 3

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 92/342 11 90 50 50 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 36/127 3 44 7 6 Drew Romo 3 High-A (IL) 81/289 5 58 28 14 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 85/363 23 127 51 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 67/246 4 36 34 5 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 84/346 16 120 17 18 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 106/347 13 53 67 21 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 112/351 14 53 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 104/331 8 92 50 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 86/337 11 77 24 4 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 100/370 13 92 35 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 51/163 4 27 19 13 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 112/379 24 116 28 5 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 62/274 14 88 25 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 77/291 4 58 28 29 Julio Carreras HM High-A 101/358 11 99 28 10 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 85/297 8 58 61 16 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 77/291 4 66 8 16

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 3/1 6.2 4/3 5 2 Jaden Hill 12 ACL 5/5 6.1 1/1 7 2 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) 2/2 6.1 4/4 11 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 High-A 17/17 93.0 47/38 95 37 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 20/20 100.2 73/69 111 43 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 20/20 100.1 53/49 100 52 Jordy Vargas 21 ACL 7/5 26.2 8/7 40 4 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 18/18 72.1 47/47 57 23 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 14/14 71.0 45/41 99 17 Tony Locey HM Double-A 17/17 85.0 60/50 78 53 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 40/0 37.1 25/23 43 22 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 17/17 77.1 61/52 69 37

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 8/9-8/14 vs Reno (ARI)

Double-A Hartford: 8/9-8/14 @ Somerset (NYY)

High-A Spokane: 8/9-8/14 @ Hillsboro (ARI)

Low-A Fresno: 8/9-8/14 @ Inland Empire (LAA)