Pebble Report Podcast: Wynton Bernard headlines the All-July Team

Welcome back to the Pebble Report Podcast!

In this episode, Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) show some love to Wynton Bernard, outfielder for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes and the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for July. Bernard, a 31-year-old journeyman through the minors, has yet to play in the big leagues and is not currently on the Rockies’ 40-man roster.

His dominant performance in Triple-A cannot be denied, and the minor league awards selection committee members have agreed. Justin and Kenneth talk about what it might take to finally give him his day in the Show, and how 40-man roster spots are allocated differently between pitchers and position players.

Also announced is the Pebble Report All-July team, featuring a full 26-man roster of top July performers in the Rockies organization. Double-A Hartford has the most players on the honorary roster with eight.