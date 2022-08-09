Colorado Rockies game no. 112 thread: Miles Mikolas vs. Ryan Feltner

After 11 straight games against NL West opponents, the Rockies finally get to venture out of the division to host the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series starting tonight at Coors Field.

The NL Central first-place Cardinals (60-48) enter the series with a two-game lead over the Brewers and having won nine of their last 10 games, including a three-game sweep of the Yankees. Colorado (48-63) is 3-7 in its last 10 games and is currently in last place in the NL West, 28.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers and 12.5 games out of the Wild Card.

Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA), who has yo-yoed between Triple-A Alburquerque and the Rockies will be on the mound for Colorado. After struggling in his last start, giving up three runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3 2⁄ 3 innings against the Padres on Aug. 2, the Rockies optioned him back to the Isotopes. Three days later, the Rockies placed Chad Kuhl on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4, and the Rockies decided to call Feltner right back up. Feltner has experienced streaks of success with the ability to blow batters away with his fastball, but has struggled in several innings, not making it to the fifth inning in four of his eight starts.

The Rockies will try to tee off against RHP Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA). Mikolas is 1-0 with a 5.92 ERA in six appearances (four starts) against the Rockies in his career, but he hasn’t pitched against Colorado since 2019. Fifteen of Mikolas’s 22 starts this season have been quality starts and he’s posted a 1.01 WHIP.

As if there wouldn’t already be plenty of Cardinals fans in the seats, the Rockies have promoted this game as a celebration of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujos since this series will mark their last appearance at Coors Field.

In honoring two greats of the game, along with the Cardinals strong history of winning (they have 11 World Series titles, which is most in the National League) and having former Rockie Nolan Arenado (fresh off NL Player of the Week honors after hitting .476 with a 1.560 OPS and three homers last week) on the roster, expect a lot of red.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

