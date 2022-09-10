Colorado Rockies game no. 140 thread: Madison Bumgarner vs. José Ureña

After a wild and wacky Coors Field special that included:

Season-high five home runs (previous season-high was four, recorded two days earlier)

C.J. Cron’s 504-foot home run — second-longest in the Statcase Era (not including Trevor Story’s 505-footer, of course)

A blown 8-1 lead in the fifth inning — the most runs they’ve allowed in a single frame since the Giants scored 10 (also against Germán Márquez) on May 4, 2021

A Ryan McMahon leadoff home run — the second time in franchise history that the Rockies have led off and ended a game with a homer (last time was Aug. 16, 2021: Connor Joe & C.J. Cron)

A walk-off three-run homer — Elias Díaz’s second homer of the game and his third-career walk-off homer. He finished the game with a career-high four hits and seven RBI, and also became the first catcher in franchise history to record at least seven RBI in a single game.

Oh, and the game only lasted three hours and five minutes. Also, lost in all of last night’s craziness is the fact that the Rox have won three consecutive games for the first time since their season-best five-game streak from July 12-16.

José Ureña (3-6, 6.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Rox. In his last time out, he took the loss in game two of last Saturday’s doubleheader. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, struck out one and walked another. That one strikeout was the only one he’s recorded in each of his last two starts, and he also has not made it out of the sixth inning in three consecutive starts. The last time he faced the Snakes was Aug. 13, where he allowed four runs on seven hits, including three home runs, walked two and struck out five in the 6-0 loss.

He will face Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83 ERA), who is searching for his second road win of the 2022 season. His first came on April 29 against the Cardinals. In his last start, Bumgarner pitched five innings against the Brewers on Sept. 3, allowing two unearned runs on six hits. He did not factor into the 8-6 10-inning loss.

Can the Rockies win their fourth consecutive game? Tune in to find out!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: