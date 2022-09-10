Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1: That’s four in a row!

After last night’s madness, the Rockies’ and Diamondbacks’ offense fell back down to earth a little bit. Luckily, though, the Rockies were able to continue their winning ways and secure their first four-game win streak since July, and also their 40th win at Coors Field in 2022.

Ureña Sharper

After back-to-back rough outings, José Ureña looked sharper tonight. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and only allowed one run, but didn’t make it out of the sixth inning for the third-straight game. Ureña threw 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Considering he only struck out a single batter in both of his last two starts combined, this was a marked improvement and luckily the Rockies offense showed up to secure their fourth-straight win.

He also got tangled up in a scary collision with Geraldo Perdomo at first base, but luckily both players were able to get up on their own power and remain in the game. Perdomo was lifted in favor of pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll in the eighth inning.

Cron Zone, Part Deaux

After his record-setting homer last night, C.J. Cron decided to continue his streak with a three-run, 457-footer to center to drive in Yonathan Daza (who walked) and Randal Grichuk (who hit a 424-foot double that barely stayed in the park). It was Cron’s second homer in as many days, the 21st allowed by Madison Bumgarner this year (18th to a right-handed batter), and the 13th homer hit by the Rockies this week. This was Cron’s 28th homer of the season — he’s now two away from tying his career-high of 30, set in 2018 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was followed by back-to-back doubles by Brendan Rodgers and Michael Toglia, and a walk by Elehuris Montero. Rodgers would come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Sean Bouchard, but Alan Trejo popped out to end the inning.

Bullpen Sharp

After Ureña’s exit, the bullpen held the D-backs to exactly zero hits over 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Carlos Estévez walked Cooper Hummel but Justin Lawrence, Estévez and Daniel Bard all struck out a batter apiece. Not too shabby!

Ejections, Ejections, Ejections!

To add to the night’s excitement, Ketel Marte and Torey Lovullo were both tossed after a questionable strike call at the plate. Yesterday, Brendan Rodgers was also tossed in the fifth. Since the offense wasn’t as potent tonight, I guess this was the best way to get things going (although it didn’t spark anything for the D-backs).

Up Next

The Rockies will look the sweep the series against the Snakes and try to tie their season-high five-game win streak. They will also try to hold off reigning NL Pitcher of the Month Zac Gallen (11-2, 2.42 ERA), who will duel against Ryan Feltner (2-7, 5.85 ERA). First pitch is at 1:10pm MT — see you then!