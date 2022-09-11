Colorado Rockies game no. 141 thread: Zac Gallen vs Ryan Feltner

Though some of your minds may be focused on the first Sunday of the NFL season, or seven hours of commercial free football, the Colorado Rockies have one singular focus. They must defeat Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks and cement the sweep in their final matchup of the season.

The Rockies sealed a season series win against the Diamondbacks last night with their 4-1 win and are riding high with a four game win streak, but the order today is significantly taller. They must conquer a pitcher they have had no answers for this season.

Zac Gallen has emerged as a potential National League Cy Young candidate with his 2.42 ERA and 0.917 WHIP over 26 starts this season. He has pitched 41 1⁄ 3 consecutive scoreless innings coming into today’s ballgame on the back of his dangerous arsenal of well commanded pitches. His curveball has a whiff rate of 32.9%, and if that doesn’t get you his changeup will. In four starts and 25 innings against the Rockies this season he has a 2.52 ERA and a 0.920 WHIP. He’s struck out 24 batters and issued just six walks. He’s only given up two runs. The Rockies have struggled against the Arizona ace, but that will need to change today. The first order of business will be snapping that scoreless streak as quickly as possible.

The rookie Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rockies this afternoon as he continues to learn and look for his place in the future of the organization, Feltner has had an up-and-down season with a 5.85 ERA over 14 starts and 15 total appearances. In 11 of his 15 outings he’s given up at least one home run. However, he’s also starting to put the pieces together and might finally be tapping into his potential. His sinker is a thing of beauty and he’s being given the opportunity by manager Bud Black to start as many games as possible heading towards the season’s conclusion.

First Pitch: 1:10 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: