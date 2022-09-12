Affected by Altitude: Letting the Kids Play

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Mac, and Skyler discuss how the Colorado Rockies are finally letting the kids play. Elehuris Montero, Sean Bouchard, Michael Toglia, Brian Serven, and Alan Trejo are all rookies getting regular playing time in the waning days of the 2022 season. It certainly makes meaningless September baseball a lot more watchable. They also discuss the injury to lefty reliever Lucas Gilbreath and what losing him means for the Rockies bullpen. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has officially pushed forward with rule changes starting in 2022. The hosts discuss what they are and how they feel about the changes coming to the sport. It’s also time to name the August Players of the Month!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think Michael Toglia is actually three children standing on each others’ shoulders in a trenchcoat. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

This episode was recorded on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.