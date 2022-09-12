A week after the short-season affiliates wrapped up their seasons, it was time for one of the Colorado Rockies full-season affiliates to do the same. The Spokane Indians finished their season on the road, dropping four-of-six games against Tri-City. The Indians fell just short in their push for the playoffs the week prior, but finished with a very respectable 64-66 overall record.

While the games will go on for the Albuquerque Isotopes and Fresno Grizzlies, it was still an important week for their record books.

After taking four games against San Jose (SF), the Grizzlies have their eyes set on a playoff matchup against those same Giants. But Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) had a moment in the spotlight before the pennant chase begins, drawing his 87th walk of the season. That base-on-balls tied Amador with Damon Miller’s 2000 season for the most walks in a single season in Grizzlies’ history.

CONGRATULATIONS to Grizzlies SS and @Rockies #3 prospect Adael Amador, who is now tied for the most walks in Grizzlies single-season history! Amador has 87 walks (Damon Minor, 2000)! @MiLB @MLBPipeline ⚾️ #RaisetheBear pic.twitter.com/EVDO8sNwov — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 12, 2022

For the Isotopes, they had a tough time against El Paso (SD) with five-of-six games dropped against the Chihuahuas. There were good feelings to be had though, thanks to the resurgent bat of 1B D.J. Peterson on Thursday night. Peterson’s grand slam set a franchise record as the team’s 213th home run of the season. But it didn’t stop there, as the long-ball was Albuquerque’s 13th grand slam of the season, tying the 1995 Indianapolis Indians for the most in Minor League history.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE, TWICE ON ONE SWING!



D.J. Peterson connects on Albuquerque's 213th home run of the season - a new club record for one campaign.



It is also the Isotopes 13th grand slam of the season, tying the 1995 Indianapolis Indians for the most in @MiLB history!!! pic.twitter.com/X6vJTJ04p8 — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) September 10, 2022

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-6, 59-74 overall)

A big part of Albuquerque’s misery against the Chihuahuas came on the hill, with the team surrendering 58 earned runs in seven games. Logan Allen was not part of the problem, however. In his lone start, Allen tossed five innings with a solo homer counting for the lone run and hit against him. Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) had an up-and-down start with five runs allowed in 5 ⅔ innings but registering an impressive 11 strikeouts along the way.

At the plate, Wynton Bernard continued making the PCL look easy with an 11-for-28 series, including two doubles and a homer. Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP) also delivered a strong series, notching 10 hits. Sam Hilliard matched Vilade in hits, sending two over the wall while also driving-in six.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (1-5, 73-58 overall)

The Hartford offense struggled to find consistency, posting two runs or less in half of their games against Somerset (NYY). Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) was the bright spot of the lineup, leading the team with seven hits, five RBI and ten total bases while also collecting his 10th homer of the season. Three of Hunter Stovall’s six hits were doubles while Isaac Collins had five hits and five runs scored in 12 at-bats.

On the hill, Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) had another strong start with seven strikeouts and one run allowed in 5 ⅔ innings. Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) made his Yard Goats debut, striking out six in four innings.

High-A: Spokane Indians (2-4, 64-66 overall)

Chris McMahon (No. 9 PuRP) continued to put his lat injury in the rear-view mirror, allowing just one run over five innings without issuing a walk. Mason Green also surrendered just one run in 5 ⅓ innings while Anderson Amarista delivered the best start of the week with one earned run in 6 ⅔ innings.

The Spokane bats struggled to defy the pitcher-friendly Northwest League with Cuba Bess hitting the lone home run. But there were strong performances by Nic Kent and Robby Martin Jr. Kent had a team-high eight hits, three of which went for doubles. Martin, meanwhile, had the highest OPS (1.247) and RBI (4) of the squad.

Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 82-49 overall)

Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) continued to swing a hot bat for the Grizzlies. Montgomery finished with a .455/.520/1.388 slash line, drove-in seven runs and hit five doubles in the series. Three of his five doubles came in one game, marking the first time a Fresno hitter did that since Yadiel Hernandez in 2019. Sterlin Thompson had eight hits against the Giants, including his first home run with the Grizzlies. Jordan Beck, another 2022 draft pick, also homered in the series.

Speaking of 2022 draftees, Friday marked the Low-A debut of first round selection Gabriel Hughes. The Gonzaga product tossed three scoreless innings, registering one strikeout in eleven batters faced.

First career K in the books for @Rockies' No. 5 prospect Gabriel Hughes ☑️



The former @ZagBaseball ace worked three scoreless frames in his @FresnoGrizzlies debut: pic.twitter.com/iOFewXHMWl — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2022

Week of 9/5-9/11 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 3/18 0 9 3 1 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 10/22 1 4 2 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A 2/17 0 5 0 1 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 10/25 0 4 1 0 Brenton Doyle 10 Double-A 3/17 1 4 2 1 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 5/21 1 3 5 1 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 7/19 1 2 1 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 4/17 1 5 0 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 3/18 1 10 0 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 3/21 0 4 2 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 4/12 0 5 2 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 2/15 0 5 1 1 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 3/17 0 5 1 1 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 1/19 0 4 4 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 6/21 0 5 0 2

Week of 9/5-9/11 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 1/1 5.0 1/1 2 0 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 1/1 1.1 1/1 2 1 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sam Weatherly 14 ACL DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ryan Feltner 15 MLB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joe Rock 16 Double-A 1/1 4.0 5/5 6 3 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 5.2 1/1 7 3 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 5.2 5/4 11 3 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 2/2 5.2 9/4 4 5 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 5.0 6/6 3 3 McCade Brown 29 Low-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM Double-A 2/1 4.0 7/6 4 5 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 2.0 6/6 3 3 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 3.2 3/2 5 3

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 Double-A 113/448 12 126 62 55 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 73/233 6 71 21 9 Drew Romo 3 High-A 95/374 5 81 35 18 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 79/255 15 63 27 4 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 MLB 107/429 30 149 60 7 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 87/332 4 59 46 9 Brenton Doyle 10 Double-A 108/447 20 150 21 23 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 131/449 15 67 87 26 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 115/367 14 56 31 23 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 122/430 10 126 63 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 110/431 13 108 32 6 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 135/475 21 114 39 5 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 66/206 4 35 24 13 Hunter Goodman 27 Double-A 147/500 34 143 39 5 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 80/339 15 105 34 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 102/391 6 89 30 37 Julio Carreras HM Double-A 128/457 11 125 36 19 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 115/402 11 71 78 17 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 111/396 8 87 11 22

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 High-A 8/6 28.2 18/17 25 5 Jaden Hill 12 Low-A 10/10 17.2 6/6 25 6 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL (IL) 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 ACL 5/3 11.2 5/5 23 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 Double-A 21/21 111.2 68/58 115 48 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 26/26 133.1 86/82 152 60 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 25/25 127.0 76/70 132 65 Jordy Vargas 21 Low-A 13/11 51.1 23/17 64 17 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 23/23 95.2 67/63 73 33 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 18/18 89.2 56/52 118 23 Tony Locey HM Double-A 24/19 100.1 79/68 91 63 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 52/0 51.0 44/40 62 29 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 22/22 99.1 72/62 89 51

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 9/13-9/18 vs Oklahoma City (LAD)

Double-A Hartford: 9/13-9/18 @ Binghamton (NYM)

High-A Spokane: Season concluded

Low-A Fresno: 9/13 @ San Jose (SF), 9/15-9/16 vs San Jose (SF)