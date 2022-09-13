Colorado Rockies game no. 142 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Michael Kopech

The Colorado Rockies have landed in Chicago ready to take on the White Sox on Tuesday. The two teams last split a two-game set in July - we’ll see who takes advantage in the second series. The White Sox are 9-8 all-time against the Rockies.

Chad Kuhl (6-8, 5.38 ERA) has never pitched against the Pale Hose before, and will hope to make a good impression in his first appearance. The only Sock to have any appearances against the right-hander is Yasmani Grandal, who’s 2-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts in their past matchups.

Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.78 ERA), meanwhile, started the first of those two games earlier this season. The former first-round draft pick threw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings en route to a 2-1 Chicago victory, though he did allow traffic in the form of six hits and three walks. The Rockies lineup on Tuesday will feature four hitters that Kopech has yet to face, so we’ll see what impact the new bats have.

Those four hitters are Michael Toglia, Elías Díaz, Alan Trejo, and Yonathan Daza, who are all playing very well recently - each has collected at least three hits over their last three games. Díaz in particular has been hot, as he’s recorded six knocks in his last three contests.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: