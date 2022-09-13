White Sox 4, Rockies 2: Rockies can’t crack Kopech, Sox ‘pen

Eloy Jiménez homered in the first inning, and that was all the White Sox needed to collect a victory over the Rockies on Tuesday. Alan Trejo’s home run was the only offense Colorado could muster as they were unable to crack Chicago’s pitching staff, and they lost 4-2 without much fight on Tuesday.

An un-Kuhl opening inning

Chad Kuhl’s early-game struggles continued on Tuesday as he faced Chicago’s middle of the order. Elvis Andrus doubled to open the bottom of the first inning and was joined on the base paths after José Abreu’s one-out walk. Up stepped Eloy Jiménez, who has been on a tear as he’s hit over .500 in his last seven games including four home runs. That hot streak stayed nuclear as Jiménez deposited Kuhl’s 1-0 slider deep into the center field stands for a no-doubt three-run homer.

The blast gave Chicago an early lead that would not be easily rescinded.

Trejo’s tank

Alan Trejo tried his best, though. In the top of the third, Elías Díaz singled with one out, the first Rockie to reach base against Chicago starter Michael Kopech. Díaz would not be on the bases long, as Trejo lifted Kopech’s slider to left field for his third homer of the season, bringing the Rockies within a run at 3-2.

Trejo takes this one deep pic.twitter.com/cJam9rNcgE — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 14, 2022

That got Colorado right back in the game, but there was still work to do to tie things, if Kuhl could keep the White Sox off the board.

Chad chills out

After that tough first frame, Kuhl settled in and pitched to the ability that he had in the first half of the season. Following the Jiménez homer, Kuhl allowed just four base runners for the rest of his outing and kept Chicago from gaining any further offensive momentum.

Things did get dicey in the seventh inning. Kuhl allowed singles to Andrew Vaughn and Yasmani Grandal to put two on with one out. In entered Justin Lawrence, who coaxed a groundout of Romy González before walking Andrus. He was able to get Yoán Moncada to fly out, leaving the bases loaded and keeping his team within just one run of tying the contest.

In all, Kuhl allowed six hits and two walks to the tune of three earned runs with five strikeouts in 6 1⁄ 3 innings.

Abreu hits late

Lawrence was able to keep the Sox off the board in the seventh, but not the eighth. Abreu took the righty deep to double the home team’s lead, which now stood at 4-2.

Abreu snapped a streak of 38 games without a HR - the longest homerless streak of his career. His bomb was a dagger for the Rockies who, after Trejo’s homer, were unable to score again in the game as they were blanked by Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López, Kendall Graveman, and Liam Hendricks. The Rockies fell to the White Sox in the first of their two-game series.

Up Next

Like I said, game two! The second contest between these two teams is tomorrow and will see Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (8-9, 4.63 ERA) against Chicago’s Dylan Cease (14-6, 2.06 ERA), who is a contender for the American League Cy Young.

First pitch is 12:10pm MDT. See you then!