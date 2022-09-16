Colorado Rockies game no. 144 thread: Germán Márquez vs Marcus Stroman

After finishing up a series with the White Sox, the Colorado Rockies will now head up north to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to square up with the Chicago Cubs.

These two teams last did battle all the way back in April, when they split a four-game set at Coors.

Germán Márquez (8-10, 5.25 ERA) started the second of those contests. It wasn’t his most effective effort, as the right-hander allowed four runs and ten hits in just 4 1⁄ 3 innings in an eventual 6-5 Rockies victory. That continues a pattern of struggle that he’s had against Chicago’s National League squad - in seven games, he owns a record of 1-2 and an ERA of 7.64. Definitely some room for improvement there.

Who was the other starter in that game from April? None other than Marcus Stroman (3-7, 3.91 ERA). The eighth-year veteran righty gave up six hits and a walk to the tune of five earned runs in four innings in that Cubbies loss. Stroman is making his third start of the month after one very good outing and one not-so-good attempt... which version will we see today?

Might we see Noah Davis make his MLB debut in this weekend series? The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher was called up today to take the spot vacated by Jhoulys Chacín’s release. Davis has accumulated an 8-8 record in 2022 while pitching to a 5.54 ERA with Double-A Hartford.

First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

#Rockies lineup today. Noah Davis is listen in the bullpen pic.twitter.com/qhbpU1Rhlg — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) September 16, 2022