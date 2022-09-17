Colorado Rockies game no. 145 thread: José Ureña vs Hayden Wesneski

After yesterday’s loss against the Chicago Cubs the Rockies will hope that they can win one today.

The Rockies will send José Ureña (3-6, 5.81 ERA) to the mound. Ureña’s last outing against the Diamondbacks resulted in five strikeouts and only one earned run and he ended up with a no-decision. His performance against Cincinnati right before that was less than ideal, though. He gave up six earned runs on five hits and had only one strikeout.

The Cubs will call on the rookie, Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 3.12 ERA). Wesneski was a part of the Yankees minor league system until he was traded to the Cubs for Scott Effross. His debut was on September 6 against Cincinnati and has pitched in one other game against San Francisco.

Wesneski’s debut against Cincinnati went well for the rookie. He pitched five complete innings giving up only two hits, no earned runs. In that game he had an impressive eight strikeouts. His outing against the Giants was not quite as clean. He pitched 3 2⁄ 3 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits, two of which were home runs.

The Rockies will need to find a way to jump on the rookie early. Hopefully they’re able to find hits instead of strikeouts. And Ureña needs to channel the quality performance we saw against the Diamondbacks.

On a fun note, today the Rockies’ rookies had their annual “get coffee and donuts in full uniform” excursion in Wrigleyville.

Annual Rockies Rookie coffee run in Wrigleyville✅ pic.twitter.com/RUwWVSK47h — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 17, 2022

The best rookie tradition… rookies walk to go and get coffee/donuts for the whole clubhouse in full uniform before the game pic.twitter.com/fUq5SxIJwN — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) September 17, 2022

First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: