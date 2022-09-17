Rockies 3, Cubs 1: The magical 9th inning

The Rockies were able to take one in Chicago!

The first eight innings

The Rockies and Cubs had a quiet contest today until the fifth inning when the Cubs were able to plate one run. PJ Higgins was able to send Ian Happ home on a single. Alfonso Rivas also tried to cross the plate was called out at home. The Cubs had the lead.

The Rockies tied it up in the seventh, though. CJ Cron doubled was able to score on a sloppy fielders choice.

The ninth inning

The Rockies took the lead in the top of the ninth inning securing their lead, and eventually the win. CJ Cron walked and then was replaced by Garrett Hampson as the pinch-runner. Charlie Blackmon decided it was time for a triple and that gave the Rockies a one-run lead.

CHUCK NAZTY TRIPLE FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UpvHnlbTxg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 17, 2022

Following that a single from Elías Díaz plated the final run of the game. Daniel Bard came in a pitched a clean ninth inning to secure the win for the Rockies.

Daniel Bard works a scoreless 9th and notches his 31st save of the season pic.twitter.com/zapJmwVzTO — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 17, 2022

Up Next

The Rockies and Cubs will face off tomorrow in a rubber match. Ryan Feltner (2-8, 6.12 ERA) will face Javier Assad (1-1, 2.53 ERA), another rookie pitcher for the Cubs. First pitch is at 12:20pm, we’ll see you then.