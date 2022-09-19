Colorado Rockies game no. 147 thread: Jakob Junis vs Chad Kuhl

The Colorado Rockies secured a series victory over the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, and will attempt to do the same against the San Francisco Giants as the work week starts on Monday.

Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors. He faced the Rockies a few weeks back and recorded a not-too-shabby quality start in what was eventually an extra-innings Giants win. That was actually one of his better starts in the second half, during which he’s largely struggled in stark comparison to a really solid start to the season.

Junis does have a decent track record in two career starts against the Rockies, owning a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings between his outings as a Royal and a Giant.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before - Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA) has not pitched as well since he shut out the Dodgers. With that said, his most recent outing against the White Sox was probably one of his best in recent memory as he recorded a quality start and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since the shutout.

Kuhl last pitched against San Francisco in back-to-back starts in May, neither of which were super fun as he allowed five runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in the Bay, and six runs (five earned) in three frames six days later at altitude.

Will we see Noah Davis’s or Gavin Hollowell’s debut on Monday? Both rookie pitchers are ready and waiting to go in Colorado’s bullpen if the need arises.

Manager Bud Black will continue to let the kids play on Monday as Elehuris Montero (3B), Michael Toglia (RF), and Alan Trejo (SS) are all in the lineup. Randal Grichuk gets the day off, which makes sense - he’s 0-for-8 in his career against Junis. Kuhl’s biggest hurdle, meanwhile, will be Thairo Estrada, Evan Longoria, and Brandon Crawford, who are hitting a combined 9-for-22 off of the righty.

There are only 15 games left in the regular season. Let’s enjoy it while we can!

First Pitch: 6:40pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: