Colorado Rockies game no. 133 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Luis Cessa

The Colorado Rockies will start a three-game series in Cincinnati tonight. After losing the series in Atlanta, they will look to try and find success in Ohio. The Reds currently have a record worse than the Rockies, so they may be in for an even matchup.

The Rockies will send lefty Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA) to the mound. Freeland’s last outing resulted in a loss against the Mets giving up two earned runs on four hits. His two performances prior to that against the Giants and St. Louis resulted in a no-decision.

Opposite Freeland will be Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36 ERA) for the Reds. Typically Cessa is a bullpen arm that very rarely goes more than two complete innings. His last performance was against the Nationals and it was his longest this season. Cessa pitched four complete innings giving up one earned run (a home run) on four hits. He is being called on now to provide some length that is not typically a requirement for him in light of some starting rotation injuries for the Reds. He has pitched 43 2⁄ 3 innings the entirety of the 2022 season which is quite low compared to Freeland who has pitched 142 innings.

If Freeland can bring his best, the Rockies have a chance to take tonight’s game. I’d be interested to see how Bouchard and Toglia do in a new ballpark.

First Pitch: 4:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports South (ATL); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: