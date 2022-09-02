Reds 3, Rockies 2: Sean Bouchard’s home run wasn’t enough to get a win

Unfortunately, Sean Bouchard’s first big league home run was not enough to win this game. The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds game was tied until the bottom of the ninth when the Reds were able to walk off the Rockies without going into extra innings. Tonight’s game was filled with firsts for players on both teams.

I see you, Sean Bouchard

After a scoreless first two innings, Sean Bouchard blasted a home run. It was his first MLB home run and it scored two. I won’t lie, it was fun to watch. With that homer, the Rockies were the first on the board, giving them a 2-0 lead.

SEAN BOUCHARD'S FIRST MLB HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/oYZ9aRGW76 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 2, 2022

Following Bouchard’s home run, the Rockies offense remained silent for the remainder of the game unable to plate anymore runs which resulted in the loss.

Have a debut, Spencer Steer

You have to give credit where it’s due, even if it’s for the opposing team. In the bottom of the fifth inning Spencer Steer, who was making his MLB debut tonight with the Reds tonight, blasted a ball to center and gave the Reds one run. Steer went 2-2 with two walks and was the man who plated the final run after Jonathan India hit a ball to the infield in the bottom of the ninth.

The Reds second run prior to their walk off was a home run from Jake Fraley in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Some highlights amidst a loss

Michael Toglia is fun to watch. It’s great to see the two fresh faces (Toglia and Bouchard) making an impact on the field. I hope to see more of it.

Michael Toglia makes a nice sliding grab pic.twitter.com/Q5DARusT19 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 3, 2022

Up next

The Rockies will face the Red in game two of this series tomorrow at 4:40pm MDT. Germán Márquez (7-10, 4.97 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies and the Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (3-5, 4.30 ERA.) We’ll see you then.