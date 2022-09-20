Colorado Rockies game no. 148 thread: John Brebbia vs Kyle Freeland

Last night’s 10-7 loss was a tough pill for the Colorado Rockies to swallow as it officially dashed their (admittedly precarious) playoff aspirations. Now they play only for themselves and their fans, and will try to end the season on a high note starting with their second clash with the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

John Brebbia (6-2, 2.90 ERA) will start what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Giants. Brebbia, the league leader in appearances this season, is a two-pitch pitcher: the old fastball-slider combo. The 32-year-old right-hander will likely only pitch for the opening inning-and-change, as he has only recorded one appearance this season in which he finished two full frames.

San Francisco used more pitchers than they would have liked in their extra-inning victory last night. With six pitchers having thrown at least one full inning, it will be up to manager Gabe Kapler to get creative with his bullpen arms to get through the game.

Kyle Freeland (9-9, 4.43 ERA) is much more likely to pitch deep into the contest. This will be the Colorado local’s third outing against the Giants this season. His first attempt was of quality - his second, less so.

Both took place at Coors as well, which is typically where Freeland excels. That has not been the case this season, as he owns a 5.74 ERA at altitude in contrast to his 3.18 ERA away.

After his three-hit, two-triple barrage yesterday, Michael Toglia has been moved up to fifth in the lineup on Tuesday. Rockies fans will eagerly await more heroics from a rookie that is quickly captivating Denver audiences.

Other lineup moves include the returns of Randal Grichuk and Elías Díaz, both of whom pinch-hit late in yesterday’s game.

First Pitch: 6:40pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: