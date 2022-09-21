Colorado Rockies game no. 149 thread: Logan Webb vs. Germán Márquez

Update: After a delay, the Rockies have announced the game will now start at 7:45 p.m.

For the last two seasons, the Rockies have struggled mightily against the Giants.

In 2021, the Giants were 107-55 and actually beat out the Dodgers for the NL West crown. Last season, the Rockies went 4-15 against San Francisco. This year, the Giants are 71-77, which is seven games ahead of the Rockies, but 32 games back in the NL West and 9.5 back in the NL Wild Card race. Even with the Giants slide, they are still way ahead in the season series, winning nine of 14 contests so far.

In other words, the Rockies are 9-24 in their last 33 games against San Fransisco, including losing the first two in the current four-game series. Tonight, the Rockies will turn to Germán Márquez (8-11, 5.14 ERA) to try to add to the win column. Márquez has only faced the Giants once this year and recorded a win, leading the Rockies to a 5-3 win on June 7 when he gave up three runs on four hits (including a two-run homer by Wilmer Flores) with seven strikeouts and four walks in six innings. While Márquez has pitched better from August to now, he’s still struggling at Coors Field, where he’s 2-5 with a 6.78 ERA in 15 starts, compared to 6-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 13 starts.

Logan Webb (13-9, 3.02 ERA) will be on the bump for the Giants in his third appearance this season against the Rockies. Despite only giving up five earned runs in 12 2⁄ 3 innings in two games, Webb recorded one loss and the Giants has lost both of his starts against the Rockies, including when Charlie Blackmon homered in the first on Colorado’s way to a 5-3 win on May 18. In the Rockies 4-2 win on June 9, the Rockies took advantage of four San Fransicso errors and a three-run fourth inning to get the win.

Rockies fans received exciting news on Wednesday that the Rockies are calling up promising prospect Ezequiel Tovar, but he won’t be joining the team until Thursday.

#Rockies confirm that they are calling up their No. 2 @MLBPipeline prospect and No. 28 overall, SS Ezequiel Tovar from @ABQTopes. @DanielAlvarezEE and @ElExtrabase had it first. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) September 21, 2022

The temperature has dropped and rain is possible throughout the night on Wednesday at Coors Field. The tarp was out before the game, but as off 6:10 p.m., the grounds crew was rolling it up. Shortly thereafter, the tarp went back on and the game has been officially delayed. We’ll post more info about any announcements as we learn of them.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: