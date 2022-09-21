Giants 6, Rockies 1: Colorado bats go cold

The Giants recorded three times more hits and six times more runs than the Rockies did on a rainy and chilly night at Coors Field on Wednesday. Add two errors and it’s almost surprising the score wasn’t worse. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 10-5 against the Rockies this season.

One-hit Webb

The Rockies offense was quite delayed, just like the start of the game. Through five innings, starter Logan Webb, wielding his trusty slider, had a no-hitter going strong. In the sixth, the Giants had pitchers warming up in the bullpen, a strange move for a pitcher at 60 pitches and no hits. Webb stayed in and struck out Garrett Hampson for his fifth strikeout of the game. Webb then gave up a single to Sean Bouchard to break up the no-hitter.

Sean Bouchard breaks up Logan Webb's no-hitter pic.twitter.com/hlZxZerPhg — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 22, 2022

Webb was then pulled from the game. Apparently, he had been informed by Giants manager Gabe Kapler prior to the game that he was on a strict pitch-count limit and would be pulled no matter what when the pitch count was reached. Despite dominating the Rockies, Webb was done. Alex Young relieved Webb and immediately surrendered another single, this time to Ryan McMahon. But nothing more.

Late-inning action

After only getting two hits in seven innings, the Rockies got a little more going toward the end of the game. Hampson singled and Bouchard walked in the eighth for some rare action on the bases, but they were left on base. Elehuris Montero then replaced the goose egg on the scoreboard with a run when he blasted his sixth homer of the season 418 feet to left center field.

Elehuris Montero's 6th HR of the season pic.twitter.com/xabMKVJtry — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) September 22, 2022

Elias Díaz hit a two-out single to left for the Rockies fifth and final hit of the game.

Equipment malfunctions

It was a rough night for C.J. Cron. In the first inning, with runners on the corners and one out, Germán Márquez got David Villar to ground into what should have been a double play. Hampson fielded the ball, flipped it to Alan Trejo, and Trejo fired it to Cron. In a deja vu all over again moment, the ball ripped straight through his glove — just like what happened to Ryan McMahon on Aug. 21. Even more curious, is that both games were against the Giants. If there wasn’t for bad luck, it just doesn’t seem like the Rockies would have any. In the bottom of the first, Cron then shattered his bat on a soft grounder. Although the play is routine, after the holey glove incident, it was weird. In the fourth, a piece of equipment finally worked as it should for Cron, who was wearing a guard on his left hand, which protected him when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch from Webb. While Cron went on to leave the game, x-rays showed that his hand was not broken. Without the guard, a break seems probable.

Giants hit Márquez hard

LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the game with a double and Wilmer Flores followed with a single, setting the tone for the game for Germán Márquez. Márquez swung back and forth from being hit hard to throwing untouchable sinkers and registering six strikeouts in five innings. He also had some bad luck with a few double plays that weren’t completed and would have helped him escape more jams. After giving up one run in the first inning, Márquez saw more baserunners thanks to an Trejo error and a single, but got out of it without giving up another run when he got Wade Jr. swinging. Márquez gave up his only walk of the game in the third, but the runner was wiped out by a double play. In the fourth, Brandon Crawford led off with a double, Jason Vosler tripled, and Luis González singled to increase San Francisco’s lead to 3-0. Another double play prevented the inning from being worse. Márquez gave up three more singles in the fifth to give up his fourth run of the day. He finished the game with giving up nine hits, including two doubles and a triple. The night marked the latest chapter of continued struggles at Coors Field. Not that it matters because he didn’t get any offensive support.

Gomber good for three, but not four

Austin Gomber relieved Márquez in the sixth and could have taken the reins for the rest of the game, but things went south in the ninth. He pitched a perfect sixth and gave up one single in the seventh and one hit in the eighth, but really did shut down the Giants for three innings. In the ninth, it was a different story. He gave up a leadoff single to Austin Wynns, but bounced back by striking out Thario Estrada. However, then Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson then hit back-to-back singles to put the Giants up 5-0. That ended Gomber’s night and Gavin Hollowell entered in his second career appearance. Villar singled to drive in another run, but then Hollowell got Crawford to fly out and struck out Austin Slater, who struck out four times in the contest.

Up next

The Rockies will look to prevent a sweep in the series finale against the Giants on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. José Ureña (3-6, 5.49 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies, while the Giants have yet to announce a starter.