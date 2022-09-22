Colorado Rockies game no. 150 thread: José Ureña vs. John Brebbia

Dare we say... an MLB debut off the bench?

Phenom shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was recently called up by the Rockies, and his debut is inevitable over the next few days. He is not in the starting lineup for this afternoon’s game, but he could be available as a later-inning sub.

(At this point in the season, his debut could come in an outright start after getting acclimated today, however.)

The San Francisco Giants will play their final game at Coors Field this afternoon, with John Brebbia taking the hill for his seventh ‘start’ of the year. He has thrown 63 innings across 70 appearances, so Giants manager Gabe Kapler will likely treat today as a bullpen staff day with pitchers throwing no more than an inning or two.

Brebbia features a lower-than-average strikeout percentage and ground-ball rate, which could play well for the Rockies at Coors Field, but his 2.86 ERA on the season suggests Colorado could be kept off balance in early frames.

The Giants used a team of four relievers on Wednesday and their bullpen is relatively taxed. Brebbia has pitched in three of the past five days, while reliever Tyler Rogers has thrown 42 pitches since Sunday. San Francisco’s rested option is closer Camlio Doval, without an apperance since Monday, so the Rockies could be seeing a closer no matter the score this afternoon.

Colorado will pursue a more routine starter strategy with José Ureña making his 19th appearance of the season. He maintains a low strikeout percentage through 2022, but his fastball velocity and ground-ball percentage has likely helped him at Coors Field to some extent. He pitched six innings in his last start (9/17 @ CHC), allowing a single run on seven hits. Ureña has allowed just two runs in his last 11 1⁄ 3 innings (two starts), so he will look to further that momentum on a colder and rainy day in Denver.

Today’s matinee could have a delayed start, with rain expected to continue over Coors Field for a few minutes after first pitch.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (COL), NBC Sports Bay Area (SF); MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Giants’ lineup vs. Rockies:



LaMonte Wade Jr. - LF

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Joc Pederson - DH

Brandon Crawford - SS

David Villar - 1B

Jason Vosler - 3B

Luis Gonzalez - RF

Joey Bart - C



John Brebbia - RHP — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) September 22, 2022